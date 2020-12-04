 Berlin derby: Piatek brace saves Hertha | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Berlin derby: Piatek brace saves Hertha

A brace from substitute Krzysztof Piatek helped Hertha ease away from 10-man Union Berlin. Though Bruno Labbadia's men claim the points, their difficulty seeing off their neighbours shows there's still cause for concern.

Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek

Hertha Berlin 3-1 Union Berlin, Olympiastadion
(Pekarik 51', Piatek 74', 77' — Awoniyi 20' - Andrich s/o 23')

Since the coronavirus made capacity crowds a mere memory in the Bundesliga, their loss has been lamented by almost everyone. But on Friday night, the hollow echoes of players‘ voices may have been prefferable to 80,000 boos for Hertha Berlin boss Bruno Labaddia for much of this match.

His side struggled badly in the first half, the lack of confidence born of one win in eight was palpable. But the man who inspired Hertha to recover some respect after Jürgen Klinsmann’s shambolic and short-lived reign is now, perhaps for the first time in a nomadic career, working with serious resources. And at half time he turned to a striker who cost more than his opponents have spent on transfers in the last decade.

Krzysztof Piatek was required after a scuffed early effort from on loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, following some slick work from Marcus Ingvartsen, was enough for Union Berlin to take the lead at the break despite Robert Andrich’s dismissal for a head-high challenge.

Union started the game eight points clear of their rivals from the west but Piatek’s introduction served as a stark reminder of the financial disparity between the clubs. The Polish striker set Hertha back €24 million from AC Milan, a sum unimaginable for their opponents.

Celebrated German underdog coach Otto Rehhagel, who won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and the Euros with Greece once said: "Geld schiesst keine Tore" (money doesn’t score any goals). But it does sometimes buy players that can score them.

Piatek’s introduction alongside Javairo Dilrosun at the break helped energize a side that had looked bereft. After Peter Pekarik took advantage of some sloppy goalkeeping from Andreas Luthe to level things up, the fresh legged-pair took over.

Robert Andrich is shown the red card

Robert Andrich's red card was a turning point

First, Piatek picked up his Dutch teammate’s pass and spun before firing a shot that took a huge deflection to beat Luthe. No matter how it went in, the Polish striker’s confidence was up, and when a ball dropped to him on the volley, after a smart run and pass from Dilrosun, he lashed home to seal the points.

Union were out on their feet, with the late injury-enforced departure of Max Kruse a real concern, but they remain a side that know their strengths and have a plan to maximise them.

Despite all the investment, all the coaches and all the talk, Hertha are yet to take flight. Three points here will be welcomed by those 80,000 watching at home but few will be fooled. They’ve had a few false dawns before.

  • Hertha Berlin and Tennis Borussia Berlin during a Berlin derby in 1977 (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Giehr)

    The Berlin derbies of the past

    Hertha vs. Tennis Borussia — last derby in the Bundesliga

    The only Berlin derbies to occur in the Bundesliga before Union Berlin earned their first promotion in 2019 were between Hertha Berlin and Tennis Borussia Berlin. The two West Berlin-based clubs faced off twice in the 1974-75 season and the 1976-77. In their last meeting on April 16, 1977, Hertha topped "TeBe" 2-0 in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

  • Hertha and Union fans during a reunification friendly after the fall of the Berlin Wall (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Wattenberg)

    The Berlin derbies of the past

    Hertha vs. Union — reunification

    Two months following the fall of the Berlin Wall, Hertha, a West Berlin club, and Union, an East Berlin club, played a friendly to celebrate the city's, and Germany's, reunification. The fans here are holding a sign reading "When Hertha and Union play: all of Germany celebrates." Hertha won the friendly 2-1 in a game where the football was a lower priority.

  • Union Berlin's Nico Patschinski on the ball in a match against Tennis Borussia Berlin (Imago Images/Höhne)

    The Berlin derbies of the past

    Union vs. Tennis Borussia — promotion battle

    In the 1992-93, Union Berlin and Tennis Borussia Berlin both won their respective third-tier regional leagues and faced off twice as part of a three-team promotional playoff with Saxony-based club Bischofswerda. Union prevailed, but because a bank guarantee that helped the club secure a DFB license was forged, the former East Berlin club was denied promotion to the second division.

  • BFC Dynamo fans invade the pitch during a match against Union Berlin (Imago Images/M. Koch)

    The Berlin derbies of the past

    Union vs. BFC Dynamo — bitter historic rivals

    Union Berlin and BFC Dynamo have played each other scores of times as both were part of the former DDR-Oberliga. For decades, Union resented the Stasi-backed BFC as they won the DDR championsship for 10 straight years between 1979 and 1988. The rivalry continued even after German reunification, with their last meeting on May 13, 2006 needing to be halted due to a pitch invasion.

  • Adrian Ramos (no. 9) scores a header against Union during a match in 2013 (picture-alliance/A. Hilse)

    The Berlin derbies of the past

    Hertha vs. Union — second division showdown

    The city rivalry between Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin has grown in recent years due to the fact that both clubs have played in the higher divisions of German football. Their last meeting in 2013 ended in a 2-2 tie, with Hertha erasing an early 2-0 Union lead thanks to Adrian Ramos (no. 9) and Ronny. On Saturday, they will meet for the first ever time in the Bundesliga.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


DW recommends

Berlin derby: Underdogs Union outsmarting high-aiming Hertha

Despite the absence of fans, the Berlin derby is still important in the battle for hearts and minds in the German capital. So far, Union are flexing their fledgling muscles over more established rivals Hertha.  

Opinion: Max Kruse makes a mockery of DFL's hygiene protocols

Max Kruse started for Union Berlin against Schalke on Sunday, despite breaching the DFL's (German Football League) hygiene protocol. Failing to punish him has made a mockery of the rules writes DW's Janek Speight.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  