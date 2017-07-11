 Berlin deploys high-tech weapons to fight Grunewald blaze | News | DW | 05.08.2022

News

Berlin deploys high-tech weapons to fight Grunewald blaze

Specialized firefighting vehicles rolled into Berlin's Grunewald forest to take on a fire that presented a tricky challenge. Efforts to extinguish the fire at a munitions site were hampered as stored ordnance exploded.

  • Smoke rising from a forest

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Explosions in a dry forest

    A police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest was shaken by explosions Thursday morning. After an especially long dry spell this summer, the forest was bone-dry and immediately caught fire.

  • Fire in Berlin's Grunewald seen through fence

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Ammunitions catch fire

    While parts of the fire had been extinguished by Friday morning, more detonations are expected. The wind is flaring up on Friday, fanning the flames and spreading debris.

  • firefighters and cars

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Threat of further explosions

    By Friday, the fire had reportedly been contained and while large parts of it had been, authorities were still waiting to gain access to the area itself.

  • Sunset at the scene, firefighter vehicles in foreground

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    A site with a long history

    Since 1950 this area in West Berlin has been used to store 25 metric tons of World War II ammunition and other explosive ordnance. Controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year.

  • Police armored vehicle driving to the scene

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Heavy equipment

    Armored vehicles were swiftly sent to the scene to deliver water and remove debris. Authorities are now trying to get a close look at the site itself, with help from armored vehicles and robots — if they are able to do so amid concern about ongoing sporadic detonations.

  • Armored vehicles on an empty motorway

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Motorways and trains affected

    The Berlin fire department is looking to reopen the Avus highway and restart train traffic around the area as soon as possible. Thomas Kirstein, the spokesman for the Berlin Fire Department, said "almost everything we have in terms of high-tech equipment in Germany has been deployed to the scene."

  • Map of Berlin showing Grunewald area

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Upscale district

    The site of the fire is far from the nearest homes and no one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-meter (more than half-mile) exclusion zone and the nearby AVUS highway and railway line remained closed on Friday.

  • Franziska Giffey talking to reporters

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Authorities react

    The cause of the fire remains unclear. Berlin's governing mayor, Franziska Giffey, was quick to visit the scene on Thursday and announced her intention to start talks about a possible relocation of the explosives dump.

  • Smoke drifts above rooftops in the Grunewald region

    Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions

    Too close for comfort

    An explosion site in the middle of a popular recreation area — Berliners now realize that poses a problem. But any relocation would be high-risk, as the safe removal and transport of World War II ammunition is next to impossible.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


Specialized firefighting vehicles rolled into Berlin's Grunewald forest on Friday to take on an ordinance site blaze that presented a tricky challenge. Included were armored vehicles, tanks and firefighting robots.

Berlin's fire department deployed an array of specialized equipment to the forest, where a blaze tore through tinder-dry woodland. 

Initial efforts to put out the fire had been hampered because of explosions at the site, on the edge of the German capital, where munitions were being stored.

How is the blaze being tackled?

Firefighters on Thursday set up a cordon of a kilometer (about half a mile) around the original fire, poised in ring formation to tackle the blaze as it spread.

Later in the day, the first work to tackle the blaze within the restricted area took place. Included in the list of equipment used to minimize risk and maximize firefighting efforts were armored vehicles and Bundeswehr tanks.

Smoke billows over Grunewald forest in Berlin

The fire spread rapidly after an explosion at the police munitions storage site

Emergency vehicles were able to advance to within 500 meters of the ordinance site area.

The 200 by 200 meter compound is used by Berlin's explosive ordnance disposal service to store, defuse and detonate munitions — primarily those still being discovered to this day after World War II.

Before the vehicles went in, the site was checked from the air using drones, satellite imagery and helicopters. A thermal imaging camera was used to yield further clues into how the blaze could be tackled.

Firefighting efforts to continue throughout the day

The fire department has put into use "almost everything there is in Germany in terms of technology," said spokesperson Thomas Kirstein. Military experts and personnel are also on hand to provide help.

Kirstein said wildfires around the dump had been largely extinguished, with some 150 firefighters still on duty at the site on Friday morning. Firefighting efforts were expected to continue throughout the day.

Kirstein said an assessment was still being made as to how dangerous the situation is at the compound itself. This would determine whether firefighters could enter the area, and whether nearby closed rail lines and a stretch of highway known as the AVUS could be reopened.

The site was set up in Cold War-era West Berlin in 1950, with 25 metric tons or more of fireworks, World War II ammunition and other explosive ordnance had been stored there before the fire began.

Explosion risk hinders fire crews in Berlin

rc/jsi (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

