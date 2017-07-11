Berlin court sentences killer of ex-president's son to 12 years

A German court on Wednesday convicted a man of murder for the November 2019 stabbing of a Berlin doctor who was the former son of late German President Richard von Weizsäcker.

Fritz von Weizsäcker, a 59-year-old liver and hepatitis specialist, was giving a medical lecture at the Schlosspark Hospital in Berlin, where he was a senior internal medicine specialist, when he was fatally stabbed. A police officer who intervened in the assault was also injured.

The regional court in Berlin ruled that defendant Gregor S., who is identified publicly without a family name in accordance with German law, was guilty of murder and attempted murder for a knife attack. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while the prosecution had sought 14 years. The court also ordered that he be taken into a pyschiatric facility.

The victim's father was president of West Germany and then president of reunified Germany between 1984 and 1994.

During the trial, the prosecution cited the defendant's extreme hatred of the former German president and his family as the motive behind the attack.

The 57-year-old assailant was not previously known to authorities prior to the attack. Following the stabbing, he was sent to a psychiatric unit, where he was diagnosed as having an "acute psychological illness."

kp/msh (AFP, dpa)