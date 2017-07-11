Berlin court overturns ban on weekend coronavirus protest

A protest against coronavirus restrictions appears likely to take place in the German capital this weekend, after an administrative court in Berlin overturned a ban on the demonstration on Friday.

A court spokesman said that the demonstration, which is expected to draw over 22,500 people on Saturday, will be allowed to go ahead under certain conditions.

The court's decision can still be appealed, but it remains to be seen whether city officials will try to do so.

Some protesters had been calling for demonstrators to travel to Berlin over the weekend, regardless of whether the demonstrations were permitted.

Court: Organizers taking 'sufficient precautions'

In their decision, the court said the protest organizers had taken "sufficient precautions" for Saturday's demonstration, including providing one hundred de-escalation teams.

The court added that there was no evidence in the organizer's demonstration application that would suggest that they would "deliberately disregard" social distancing requirements.

The judges further criticized city administrators for not sufficiently examining alternatives to banning the event, such as limiting the number of participants or changing the location.

Still, the judges said protest organizers and participants must provide barriers in front of the stages where speeches will be held — and must regularly remind participants to observe social distancing rules and keep their distance.

Wearing masks was not included in the judge's guidelines for the protest.

Health and safety concerns

Berlin police earlier this week announced the ban on the protest, citing health concerns.

Following the court's decision, police said they were reviewing the ruling and would decide on further steps shortly.

A similar protest earlier this month that was set up by the same organizers (a scene from which is pictured at the top of this story) had to be broken up after thousands of participants did not wear masks or socially distance from others.

There were also concerns about potential conflicts between counter protesters and right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists within the anti-coronavirus restriction movement.

