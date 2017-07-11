Berlin court overturns ban on weekend coronavirus protest

A protest against coronavirus restrictions appears likely to take place in the German capital this weekend, after an administrative court in Berlin overturned a ban on the demonstration on Friday.

A court spokesman said that the demonstration, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people on Saturday, will be allowed to go ahead under certain conditions.

The court's decision can still be appealed, but it remains to be seen whether city officials will try to do so.

Some protesters had been calling for demonstrators to travel to Berlin over the weekend, regardless of whether the demonstrations were permitted.

Berlin officials earlier this week announced the ban on the protest, citing health concerns. A similar protest earlier this month that was set up by the same organizers (a scene from which is pictured at the top of this story) had to be broken up after thousands of participants did not wear masks or socially distance from others.

rs/msh (dpa, AFP)