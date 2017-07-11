Berlin court finds Russian guilty of park murder

A Berlin court has sentenced a Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, to life in prison for the 2019 murder of an ethnic Chechen in a park in the German capital.

Prosecutors believe Krasikov was acting on the orders of Russia's state security agency, the FSB. They demonstrated at length during the course of the trial how Russian authorities had arranged an alias, Vadim Solokov, for the man, with him traveling across several European borders under that identity in the days leading up to the murder.

His victim, an ethnic Chechen of Georgian nationality, was shot dead at point blank range in broad daylight on August 23, 2019. Krasikov was arrested later that day.

The victim was classed as a terrorist by Russian security services — he was accused of fighting as an insurgent against Russian forces in Chechnyat, and later of being involved in a bombing attack on the Moscow metro.

"In June 2019 at the latest, state organs of the central government of the Russian Federation took the decision to liquidate [the victim] in Berlin," Judge Olaf Arnoldi said.

He issued the defendant a life sentence, also saying that the "particular severity of guilt" required under German law for potential lifetime imprisonment, rather than the typical maximum sentence of 15 years, had been fulfilled in this case.

"Four children lost their father; two siblings, their brother," the judge also said.



Convicted of a state-sponsored slaying

Krasikov was convicted of a murder in which prosecutors say he approached on a bicycle before pulling out a Glock 26 pistol and firing two shots at his victim from behind. The gun had a silencer on it.

Once the victim was on the ground, prosecutors allege Krasikov then shot him in the head before making a getaway on bicycle. The man died at the scene.

Later, police divers recovered the murder weapon, a wig and the bicycle Krasikov is said to have used to carry out the slaying from the Spree River at a location near the crime scene.

When Krasikov was charged last year, prosecutors said they believed the FSB ordered the assassination, and that Krasikov was the "commander of a special unit of Russian secret services FSB."

Prosecutor Lars Malkies summed up the case against Krasikov in closing arguments last week: "He liquidated a political opponent as an act of retaliation."

Earlier in the case, Krasikov's attorney told the court his client should be identified as Vadim Sokolov, whom he described as "Russian, single and a construction engineer," and disavowed knowing anyone by the name Vadim Krasikov.

Prior to the midday execution, Krasikov had posed as a tourist, traveling first to Paris before moving on to Warsaw, where pictures of him sightseeing were found on a cellphone after the murders.

'Tiergarten murder' led to diplomatic expulsions

The murder was carried out just minutes from the German chancellery and the Bundestag parliament buildings.

The case became known colloquially in German as the "Tiergarten murder," after the Kleiner Tiergarten park in Berlin where it took place.

Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats soon afterwards, citing Moscow's refusal to cooperate with investigations into the crime.

