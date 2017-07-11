Berlin court finds Russian guilty of Berlin park murder

A Berlin court has sentenced a Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, to life in prison for the 2019 murder of an ethnic Chechen in a park in the German capital.

Prosecutors believe Krasikov was acting on the orders of Russia's state security agency, the FSB.

His victim, an ethnic Chechen of Georgian nationality, was shot dead at point blank range in broad daylight on August 23, 2019. Krasikov was arrested later in the day.

Reuters reports that during the reading of the verdict the judge said, "Four children lost their father, two siblings lost their brother."

