Berlin court finds Russian guilty of Berlin park murder

A Berlin court has convicted a Russian national of murdering an ethnic Chechen of Georgian nationality, giving the man a life sentence. The murder happened in broad daylight in a park in Berlin in the summer of 2019.
Prosecutors believe Krasikov was acting on the orders of Russia's state security agency, the FSB.
His victim, an ethnic Chechen of Georgian nationality, was shot dead at point blank range in broad daylight on August 23, 2019. Krasikov was arrested later in the day.
Reuters reports that during the reading of the verdict the judge said, "Four children lost their father, two siblings lost their brother."
ar/msh (AFP, Reuters)