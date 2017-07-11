Coronavirus skeptics vow to 'storm Berlin' despite demo ban 

Organizers of the coronavirus skeptics' demonstrations set to take place this weekend expected more than 22,000 people to descend on Berlin, with bus trips organized from around the country.

On Wednesday, however, the capital's authorities called the whole thing off.

Berlin Interior Senator Andreas Geisel said the controversial decision was prompted by behavior at a previous demo on August 1, where protesters "deliberately" violated coronavirus rules: Many participants refused to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Police gear up for all eventualities

Since the announcement of the ban, Berlin's police have been preparing for a number of scenarios, including the eventuality that thousands of demonstrators take to Berlin's streets despite the ban.

According to the city's authorities which approved the ban, some 1,000 new rallies have been registered since Wednesday's decision.

Supporters have been using social media to encourage people to violate the ban and travel en masse to the capital.

Political scientist Josef Holnburger has been closely observing conspiracy theorists, particularly on the messenger service Telegram.

"Since the ban was announced, the general observation seems to be that people are still planning on coming to Berlin — with or without the ban. There are also growing calls to use violence," Holnburger told DW.

"The ban on the protests might keep the more moderate protesters at home, but not the more radical ones," Holnburger said.

Organizers calling themselves "Querdenker 711" (Lateral thinkers 711) are indeed adamant that the protests will go ahead — with or without permission — and are challenging the ban in Germany's constitutional court.

Police are preparing themselves for any anti-coronavirus demonstrations in Berlin

The Stuttgart-based group is calling for the immediate removal of the German government and the termination of all coronavirus measures.

'Storm Berlin'

Right-wing extremists in particular are calling for protesters to "storm Berlin." A hashtag by the same name #SturmaufBerlin was trending on Twitter throughout Thursday. Opponents of the demo quickly high-jacked the hashtag, however, and began posting it with photos of cake.

Previous demonstrations have attracted an extreme mix of critics, including COVID-19 deniers, anti-vaxxers, far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) politicians, conspiracy theorists, and several groups from the far-right extremist scene.

Demonstrations attract a mix of COVID-19 deniers, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and the far-right extremist scene

Observers of the scene had warned ahead of this weekend's planned demo that it would turn into the largest gathering of right-wing extremists since the protests in September 2018 in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Jürgen Elsässer from the right-wing extremist "Compact" magazine said he considers Saturday the "most important day since 1945," referring to Germany's watershed moment — the end of WW2.

The controversial move to ban the demo was largely supported by Berlin politicians.

Members of the far-right AfD, however, called on people to mobilize against the ban. The decision shows how the Berlin senate is "trampling on basic rights," said regional AfD leader in Berlin Nicolaus Fest.

Protesters are camped out behind banners demanding German politicians be 'locked away'

Protesters await verdict on appeal

Whether or not the ban on this weekend's protests will be upheld is now in the hands of Berlin's administrative court.

Political scientist Jasmin Riedel says the decision in Berlin can be seen from two perspectives: legally and politically.

"On the one hand there is the possibility to limit open-air gatherings, but corona has left us in a unique situation," she told DW. "Before anything can be banned, it would be important to check if special requirements like face masks and social distancing can be upheld."

As that wasn't the case at the August 1 protest, Berlin state authorities came to the conclusion that corona measures would not be upheld at this weekend's demo.

From the political perspective, however, Riedl said it was "extremely clumsy" of Berlin's interior senator Geisel to add that he didn't want Berlin to be used as a 'backdrop for coronavirus deniers, Reichsbürger and right-wing extremists.'

"In doing so, he "gifted the protesters an extra line of argument," Riedl said.