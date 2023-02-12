Berlin: Conservative CDU projected to win repeated vote

The Constitutional Court of Berlin, one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right, declared the vote invalid in November.
It said a partial rerun wouldn't be enough "in view of the large number and severity of the election errors."
Giffey concedes defeat
After the exit poll was announced, Giffey conceded defeat, saying that Berliners were "obviously dissatisfied" with the running of the city, although she only had a year to try to put things right.
Berliners have long been frustrated by the city's notoriously dysfunctional administration, which has defied cliches of German efficiency for years and made it the laughing stock of the rest of the country.
High rents, dilapidated school buildings and long waits at public offices are among Berliners' other complaints.
CDU's Wegner to seek coalition support
CDU candidate for Berlin mayor Kai Wegner spoke of his party having a "clear government mandate."
The CDU will, however, still need coalition partners and Wegner said he will now begin exploratory talks with other parties.
It is not clear who will be Berlin's new mayor, as the party with the most votes does not necessarily produce the city's mayor.
Green Party leader Omid Nouripour held out hopes for a continued coalition between his party, the SPD and the Left Party.
"We prefer that the current coalition continues — preferably with the Greens at the front," he told ARD. "But of course, the Greens in Berlin will speak with all the democratic parties."
The turnout was lower than in 2021, with about 63.5% to 65% of voters participating by 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).
In 2021, it was 75.4%, although it is difficult to compare these numbers as a federal election was held at the same time, and these usually attract more voters.