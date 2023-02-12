Berlin: Conservative CDU projected to win repeated vote

Voters returned to polling booths across the German capital after a botched 2021 election was declared null and void. The result is an upset for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) were severely beaten Sunday in a rerun of the Berlin state election, an exit poll by public broadcasters ARD/ZDF showed.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) picked up 27.5% of the vote, leaving the SPD in a tie for second place with the environment-friendly Greens, each with 18.5%.

If confirmed, the result will be the worst for the SPD in the post-war era in Berlin. In 2021, the center-left party received 21.4% of the vote.

The SPD is currently in a coalition with the Greens and the Left Party in the German capital led by 44-year-old Mayor Franziska Giffey — the city's first elected female mayor.

For the CDU, the result is the best in 20 years, potentially giving them 47 seats in the 147-seat Berlin state parliament, with the SPD and the Greens each taking 32.

The next biggest party would be the socialist Left Party with 21 seats and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 15.

2021 election widely criticized

Sunday's vote was ordered after the2021 election was marred by severe glitches at many polling stations and hours-long lines as some polling places ran out of ballot papers or received ones for the wrong district.

The Constitutional Court of Berlin, one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right, declared the vote invalid in November.

It said a partial rerun wouldn't be enough "in view of the large number and severity of the election errors."

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey has only been in the role for a year Image: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

Giffey concedes defeat

After the exit poll was announced, Giffey conceded defeat, saying that Berliners were "obviously dissatisfied" with the running of the city, although she only had a year to try to put things right.

Berliners have long been frustrated by the city's notoriously dysfunctional administration, which has defied cliches of German efficiency for years and made it the laughing stock of the rest of the country.

High rents, dilapidated school buildings and long waits at public offices are among Berliners' other complaints.

CDU's Wegner to seek coalition support

CDU candidate for Berlin mayor Kai Wegner spoke of his party having a "clear government mandate."

The CDU will, however, still need coalition partners and Wegner said he will now begin exploratory talks with other parties.

It is not clear who will be Berlin's new mayor, as the party with the most votes does not necessarily produce the city's mayor.

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour held out hopes for a continued coalition between his party, the SPD and the Left Party.

"We prefer that the current coalition continues — preferably with the Greens at the front," he told ARD. "But of course, the Greens in Berlin will speak with all the democratic parties."

The turnout was lower than in 2021, with about 63.5% to 65% of voters participating by 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

In 2021, it was 75.4%, although it is difficult to compare these numbers as a federal election was held at the same time, and these usually attract more voters.



