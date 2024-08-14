Berlin condemns 'provocation' after Ben-Gvir's Al-Aqsa visit

The German government has accused Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of "playing with fire" after he led hundreds of Jews into the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Germany joined a chorus of international disapproval for the actions of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he led hundreds of religious ultra-nationalists to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The complex is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest in Judaism, because two Jewish temples once stood there.

Ben-Gvir, who has visited the site in the past, has previously criticized the agreement with the Muslim authorities that administer it as "racist" and anti-Jewish. Usually, Jews and other non-Muslims are only allowed to visit at specific times and without displaying religious symbols or praying at the site.

Palestinians fear that Israel, which is responsible for security at the holy site, plans to extend its control there.

During his Tuesday visit to the site, which Jews refer to as Temple Mount, Ben-Gvir had called for Jewish prayers to be permitted there. Joined by hundreds of mostly religious and ultra-nationalist Jews, Ben-Gvir also spoke out again against negotiations with Hamas about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the Israeli hostages still being held in the Palestinian territory.

What was the response?

The right-wing extremist politician's visit — during Israel's 10-month-long war with Hamas — drew sharp condemnation not only from Muslim-majority countries but also the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Germany said Ben-Gvir's actions represented a provocation in the already tense situation.

"We expect the Israeli government to stop such deliberate provocations. Particularly in the current situation, such playing with fire is extremely dangerous and further endangers security in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel," a spokeswoman for Germany's Foreign Office told a press briefing on Wednesday.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X that the bloc "strongly condemns the provocations."

Meanwhile, France's foreign ministry issued a statement: "This new provocation is unacceptable."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ben Gvir showed "blatant disregard" for the status quo at the compound.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an umbrella group of Muslim-majority countries, said the incident was a "provocation to the feelings of Muslims all over the world."

"The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, under police protection is a provocation that violates the historical status of Jerusalem and will further escalate the tension in our region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN opposed "any efforts to change the status quo within the holy sites."

"This sort of behaviour is unhelpful and it is unduly provocative," he added.

rc/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)