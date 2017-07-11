Berlin and Frankfurt both hit German coronavirus risk threshold

Berlin mayor Michael Müller hinted at stricter anti-pandemic measures after health experts declared the city had breached a key coronavirus limit. According to Berlin lawmakers, the city now has seen nearly 53 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days. In Germany, an area with over 50 new coronavirus infections is officially considered risky, and breaching this treshold is likely to prompt new restrictions and travel limitations.

"We want to avoid a lockdown, like the one we had, at any cost," Müller said.

Germany's chancellor Merkel also warned that a new lockdown would have a serious effect on the population.

"I don't want to have a repeat of what happened in the spring," she told a business conference, referring to the strict measures imposed in the early stages of the pandemic.

Trouble in Frankfurt

Frankfurt, the country's financial center, also crossed the 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants threshold over the last seven days. The city had already declared new anti-infection measures, including a ban on alcohol consumption in public places and tighter mask rules.

Merkel is set to discuss the infection spike with the mayors of the 11 biggest German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, Hamburg, and Bremen, on Friday.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn slammed some citizens' "ignorant approach on the pandemic."

"I'm very concerned about this,'' Spahn said at a Berlin press conference after the latest numbers were published.

Watch video 01:35 Share Infections surge in Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jdyx Germany: Alarm over surge in coronavirus infections

Spahn urged Germans to maintain distance and obey hygiene measures before there is a point "where we lose control."

The minister also hailed Berlin authorities for acting even before the critical update on the city-wide infection rates. Berlin has been tightening restrictions on the city's nightlife and social gatherings after various regions of the city reported rising infection numbers.

The Thursday estimate, however, applies to the entire German capital, which is also one of the country's 16 federal states.

Separately, the head of Germany's official Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, warned infections were rising "in almost all regions" of the country.

"We don't know how the situation in Germany will develop in the next few weeks," he added. "It is possible to have the virus spread uncontrollably."

More to come…

dj/msh (dpa, Reuters)