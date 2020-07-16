 ′Berlin Alexanderplatz′: updated and adapted into film | Film | DW | 16.07.2020

Film

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.

  • A scene from Berlin Alexanderplatz: A man holding a mask (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Belated theatrical release

    Burhan Qurbani's "Berlin Alexanderplatz" had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February. The latest film adaptation of the Alfred Döblin novel by German-Afghan filmmaker Burhan Qurbani was to be released in the cinemas soon after, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the film begins its theatrical release in cinemas across Germany, moving to the Netherlands next month.

  • two men sit on a bench in a park, one of them, dark-skinned, overlooking a baby buggy (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    The story of Francis

    Born in 1980 in Germany to Afghan parents who were refugees, Qurbani has already directed two films, including "Wir sind jung. Wir sind stark" (We Are Young. We Are Strong), a powerful story of young neo-Nazis in the former East Germany. Social politics are central to his latest film that recasts the "Story of Franz Biberkop" as the story of Francis (Welket Bungué) from Guinea-Bissau.

  • Alfred Döblin (picture alliance/akg-images)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Modernist master

    "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Alfred Döblin (pictured) is a great early modernist novel. Sometimes compared to James Joyce's "Ulysses," it gave a daring depiction of diverse urban milieus in a new kind of montage form. Grounded in the working class districts and criminal underworlds of inner Berlin, this first modern city novel was also a portent of the Weimar Republic's tragic end.

  • Book cover of Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Döblin Schwarz

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Weimar-era classic

    Döblin's masterwork was long novel with a complex structure, but a huge success nonetheless. Selling well, it was translated into countless languages and adapted for the stage and the screen. Döblin, who was Jewish, fled from the Nazis in 1933, and his books were long banned in Germany. In 1936 he became a French citizen.

  • Filmstill Berlin - Alexanderplatz 1931: Heinrich George in the role of Franz Biberkopf (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    First film adaptation

    In 1931, only two years after the novel was published in Germany, came the first film adaptation release. Director Phil Jutzi created a grandiose character study with Heinrich George shining in the role of Franz Biberkopf. But some critics felt that the film lacked socio-critical sharpness and political relevance.

  • Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Günter Lamprecht and Hanna Schygulla (picture alliance/ KEYSTONE)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Fassbinder's epic 1980 adaptation

    Half a century later, one of the leaders of the New German Cinema renaissance, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, was at his peak when he decided to adapt "Berlin Alexanderplatz," a book he is said to have read numerous times. Together with lead actors Günter Lamprecht and Hanna Schygulla, he replicated the sprawling dimensions of Döblin's novel, creating a 15-hour epic that premiered in Venice.

  • Film scene from Berlin Alexanderplatz: three men and a woman sit at a table, drinking beer (picture-alliance/KPA)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Global TV audience

    Fassbinder's version of the novel was controversial at the time. After its premiere at the Venice Lido, it had several cinema releases but only attracted a mass audience when screened on TV as a 14-part miniseries, including in the US where it developed a cult following. Many years later, the film was restored, released on DVD and recognized as a cinematic total work of art.

  • Actor Welket Bungu, director Burhan Qurbani, actress Jella Haase, actor Albrecht Schuch at the photcall for the film BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ on the occasion of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (Imago Images/snapshot/F. Boillot)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    A brave choice

    As the "Hollwood Reporter" stated regarding Burhan Qurbani's 2020 remake: "It's a brave young director who has the gumption to revisit Alfred Doblin’s 1929 Weimar Republic classic." From left to right, Portugese-Guinean actor Welket Bungué, the director, and actors Jella Haase and Albrecht Schuch pose shortly before the premiere in Berlin. The reviews were mostly positive.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


In Alfred Döblin's 1929 novel Berlin Alexanderplatz, Franz Biberkopf, a working class petty criminal, emerges from Tegel prison into an unforgiving big city. Fast-forward 90 years, and Francis, as the protagonist in this second film adaptation is called, is from Guinea-Bissau and has barely survived the sinking of a refugee boat in the Mediterranean before making his way to Berlin. 

Despite these differing circumstances, both want to start a new life in the German capital. Both long for work, normality, love. As German-Afghani filmmaker Burhan Qurbani said of the novel's key theme when his film adaptation premiered at the Berlinale this year: "His message of human dignity, that we dare to demand a decent life ... was translated into our film.

Contemporary relevance

Now being released late due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is an epic, contemporary take on the Weimar-era novel with a three-hour running time — unlike the first film adaptation in 1931 that ran just under 90 minutes. Rainer Werner Fassbinder's multipart television version of 1980 was also more in keeping with its literary namesake, reprising the key motifs, themes and plots and delving deeper into the historical context.

Read moreGerman Expressionist cinema revival at the Berlinale

Burhan Qurbani's bold adaptation will likely connect with audiences because for the first time, it is set in the here and now. The protagonist a victim of the contemporary refugee crisis, Berlin Alexanderplatz addresses one of the fundamental issues of our time as Francis flees from West Africa to Europe and winds up in Berlin without asylum papers.

Retaining the core structure

As a stateless person with no work permit, Francis is treated with the same contempt as Franz Biberkopf in Döblin's novel. After he declines an offer to deal drugs in a city park, he is drawn into the world of the criminal Reinhold, a sex addict who tries to corrupt the newcomer. 

But after Francis meets Eva, a club owner, he falls into a love affair with a young escort named Mieze. In this, the basic structure of Qurbani's film follows the three-act original story. What differs are time, characters, and the milieus they move in. 

In an interview with the German Press Agency, Qurbani said the focus was ultimately on the individual: "I think that the book wants to tell us something about people. The book is interested in people and how they move in this juggernaut metropolis."

It is an issue that relevant to Berlin today. "Our film is limited above all to the actual plot: the love triangle, this ménage-à-trois between Franz, Mieze and Reinhold. How they meet, drag on each other. And how Franz Biberkopf must find himself."

Scene from Berlin Alexanderplatz by Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

An exile in contemporary Berlin finds rare comfort in the demi-monde

Qurbani: 'Berlin was a dangerous city for me'

According to the director, the story's setting has not changed significantly: "Berlin has lost none of the quality it had in the 1920s or 1930s. We tried to translate that into our film as much as possible."

Reading the book carefully, one recognizes a lot in the filming, Qurbani says. It retains the form and aesthetics of the modernist masterience: "What totally fascinated me was the form of the novel. The montage technique, the wild language Döblin uses, the religious and moral images he builds up."

Burhan Qurbani was born in West Germany — in Erkelenz in North Rhine-Westphalia — after his parents emigrated from Afghanistan in the late 1970s. He moved to Berlin as a teenager. 

Even though Qurbani's life path cannot be compared with that of his main character Francis, his own experiences have been incorporated into the screenplay, which he wrote himself.

"The Berlin I came to was an incredibly dangerous city because there are so many ways to distract oneself and lose oneself," the director said.

Also confronted with a completely different world, Francis is vulnerable, pulled into a journey described as the "dark night of the soul." But because he demands his dignity, his "right to a decent life," he is determined to make a leap of faith into this new alien culture.

