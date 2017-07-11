Berlin: 7 injured as car plows into crowd

Several people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians. The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin's Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station.

Berlin's fire department said in a Twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, Berlin police said. Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that there is no indication of political or religious motivation.

German daily Bild reported that one of the injured had been trapped under the car and had to be resuscitated. Several eyewitnesses were in shock because of the incident and were receiving counseling, the paper said.

Further details were not immediately available.

sri/mm (dpa, AP)