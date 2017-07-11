Berlin: 7 injured as car drives into crowd

Several people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians. The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin's Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station.

Berlin's fire department said in a Twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, Berlin police said. Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that there is no indication of political or religious motivation.

Further details were not immediately available.

sri/mm (dpa, AP)