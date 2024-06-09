Benny Gantz quits Israel's war Cabinet

Benny Gantz said he was leaving Israel's emergency government because of differences in opinion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the future of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli politician Benny Gantz on Sunday announced his resignation from Israel's war Cabinet.

Gantz joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government shortly after the Hamas militant Islamist group's attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

"(Benjamin) Netanyahu is preventing us from progressing to a real victory. That is why we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart," Gantz said.

Besides Gantz, also in the war Cabinet were Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the ruling right-wing Likud party.

In his address, Gantz urged Gallant to be brave and "do what is right."

Gantz is a former military chief and belongs to the centrist National Unity coalition.

His withdrawal from the war Cabinet is not an immediate threat to the Netanyahu government as Likud is able to govern alongside far-right coalition partners.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)