 Benjamin Rich: British Youtuber reportedly arrested in Kazakhstan | News | DW | 08.05.2022

News

Benjamin Rich: British Youtuber reportedly arrested in Kazakhstan

Russia said Benjamin Rich, a British national known for his YouTube travel blog, and a Belarusian woman were detained at the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster carrying the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft being installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome

The Baikonur Cosmodrome serves as a launch site for Russian space missions

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said Saturday that British YouTube travel blogger Benjamin Rich and Belarusian national Alina Tseliupa had been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

What do we know so far? 

In an online post, Rogozin said Rich and Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launch pads, adding that the pair were being held by city authorities.

Rogozin shared photos of Rich's visa and Tseliupa's passport.

"At 6:10 p.m. Moscow time, a report was received from the [Baikonur] Space Center about the detention of British citizen Rich Benjamin and Belarusian citizen Tseliupa Alina," Rogozin wrote on Telegram. He said the pair had been "linked to the organization of illegal actions" but gave no further information. 

Rich, whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has some 3.53 million followers, posted a video of himself traveling to Syria on April 24.

The 48-year-old, who can speak Russian, said in an online post a week ago that he had a "Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosiacs," but did not say his location.

ar/wd (AFP, Reuters)

