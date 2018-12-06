 Benjamin Pavard drops transfer hints as Bayern Munich circle | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Benjamin Pavard drops transfer hints as Bayern Munich circle

World Cup winning defender Benjamin Pavard looks to have a big decision to make. The Stuttgart man has recently spoken of his Champions League ambitions but says no deal has yet been struck with Bayern Munich.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VFB Stuttgart Benjamin Pavard (Imago/Eibner/Thienel)

His rise from 2. Bundesliga stopper to much sought-after World Cup winner took less than two years and suggests Benjamin Pavard is a footballer in something of a hurry.

A string of excellent displays in Stuttgart's unlikely seventh-placed finish in the top flight last season established the 22-year-old as one of the best defensive prospects in the league. Then his performances at right-back for France in Russia, including the goal of the tournament in their last 16 win over Argentina, further enhanced his reputation and, presumably, price tag.

Bayern Munich have long been linked with the Lille academy graduate, as they are with most of the Bundesliga's best talent, and there are suggestions that a deal has already been tied up that will allow Pavard to move to Bavaria at the end of this season. But in an interview with Sky Germany, Pavard rejected that.

"I haven't made promises to any clubs," he said on Thursday. "Maybe I will go [to Bayern] but I don't know what the future has in store for me. I've never hidden the fact that my ambition is to play in the Champions League."

Despite reports linking the vesratile defender with Premier League outfits Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Serie A side Napoli, Pavard's love for all things German could see him remain in the Bundesliga.

"I might just stay in Germany, but for the moment I want to focus on Stuttgart. I'm still here, we're in a difficult situation and I want to help us get out of it," he added.

"I like the people here and I fit in well...the mentality and the commitment, even at training, we never let up. That's how I like it. My mentality is German, I like this country a lot."

Stuttgart currently occupy the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot, having won just three of their 13 games. They face second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday.

mp (AFP, SID)

Watch video 08:12
Now live
08:12 mins.

Benjamin Pavard - From Zero To Hero

 

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Will the Revierderby at Schalke trip up leaders Dortmund?

If last season is anything to go by, the upcoming derby between league leaders Borussia Dortmund and struggling rivals Schalke should be a thriller. This could prove Dortmund's sternest test since Bayern visited. (06.12.2018)  

Bayern Munich: Replacing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery won't come cheap

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, replacements are needed in Bavaria. Nothing comes cheap in today's market, but Bayern must be prepared to flash the cash. (04.12.2018)  

Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard continues meteoric rise with stunner for France

Kylian Mbappe's double will hog headlines but Benjamin Pavard's wonder strike against Argentina was the turning point. The Stuttgart man was a leftfield selection for France and his rise to prominence has been rapid. (30.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Benjamin Pavard - From Zero To Hero  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich out for swift revenge on Stuttgart 30.08.2018

After a week where the focus has been on former greats and the Champions League, Bayern Munich turn to their bread and butter. The champions travel to Stuttgart on Saturday, with memories of a rare thrashing still raw.

WM2018 Argentinien Frankreich

Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard continues meteoric rise with stunner for France 30.06.2018

Kylian Mbappe's double will hog headlines but Benjamin Pavard's wonder strike against Argentina was the turning point. The Stuttgart man was a leftfield selection for France and his rise to prominence has been rapid.

WM Finale Frankreich Pogba Pokal

World Cup 2018: France won, but how did Ligue 1 fare? 17.07.2018

France may have won the World Cup, which reflects well on the French league. However, statistics compiled by DW show that a different league was far more successful at this World Cup.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 