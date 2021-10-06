Benjamin List and David MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

This year's list of Nobel laureates remains all male for now: Benjamin List and David MacMillan were awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis.
While their tool might sound complicated, it's exactly the opposite: it makes the job of chemists easier, cheaper and greener.
Pernilla Wittung Stafshede of the Nobel Prize Committee called it "truly elegant."
But how does it make life easier? Chemists build molecules, which then make up much of our surrounding world: they capture light in solar cells, form lightweight running shoes or inhibit the progression of disease in the body. Because of this, many of our industry and research areas depend on the ability of chemists to construct molecules.
But to construct molecules chemists need a catalyst — a tool for controlling and accelerating chemical reactions. Researchers long believed that there were just two catalysts: metals and enzymes. In 2000, that changed: List and MacMillan developed a third catalyst which builds on small organic molecules, called asymmetric organocatalysis. Their organic catalyst is both environmentally friendly and cheap to produce.
"This concept for catalysis is as simple as it is ingenious, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn't think of it earlier," said Johan Åqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.
The Chemistry Prize
Chemistry was the most important science for Alfred Nobel — the originator of these prizes — and his achievements. That goes for the development of his own inventions as well as the processes he introduced into industrial production — it was all based on chemistry. As such, chemistry was the second area of fundamental research that Nobel mentioned in his testament and will.
In 2020, the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded for a potentially revolutionary human gene editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9.
Two scientists were recognized for their work in this area, one from France and the other from the USA: Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, respectively.
Together, it is said Doudna and Charpentier have revolutionized medicine and biotechnology. CRISPR-Cas9 makes it technically possible to develop therapies against hereditary diseases and the cultivation of plants resistant to disease.
The Committee said at the time that CRISPR-Cas9 had opened new possibilities for molecular life sciences, that the technology could help researchers develop innovations in cancer treatment and fulfil the dream of curing hereditary diseases.
It said Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna had made one of the most powerful tools in gene technology a reality. The Committee said researchers would be able to modulate or modify the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with the height of precision.
A week of prizes
Chemistry is the third and final science award in this week of Nobel Prizes.
The week began with Physiology or Medicine on Monday. That was won by David Julius und Ardem Patapoutian for the discovery of human receptors for temperature and touch.
On Tuesday, one half of the Physics prize was awarded to climatologists and meteorologists Syukuro Manabe (Japan) and Klaus Hasselmann (Germany), and the other half went to Giorgio Parisi (Italy) for research on complex systems.
Later in the week, there will be Nobel Prizes for Literature, Peace, and then Economic Sciences.
120 years of prize
The Nobel Prizes are in their 120th year. And over that time, it's nurtured a reputation as being both secretive and rigorous. It very often awards its accolades to more than one person but a maximum of three.
And while many scientists might quietly hope to get the recognition of a Nobel Prize one day, some say it's good enough to have one's work associated with a Nobel Prize and let other scientists be the "victims" who sacrifice themselves and "bear all the burden of media hype to be there for a good cause."
That was Karsten Danzmann's take when in 2017 the Physics Prize was awarded to the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) for observing gravitational waves. Danzmann was involved in that work, as were about a thousand other scientists, but only three of them were named.
And the Committee is tough: If in any year it thinks no nominees are worth it, they reserve the right to let the prize money rollover into the next year.
This year's winners receive cash prize of 10 million Swedish Krona (about €980,000), a Nobel Medal and a range of other trinkets.
But they will have to wait until December 10, because tradition also has it that the prizes is handed out at a gala dinner in Stockholm.
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1980: Decoding our genetic makeup
It took 13 years to decode the entire sequence of the human genome. The result: Three billion components and roughly 20,000 genes make humans what they are. This knowledge is in part thanks to the work of Walter Gilbert and Fred Sanger. They received the Nobel Prize for their methods of exact DNA-sequencing.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1988: Powerplant in a leaf
The most important chemical reaction on Earth can be observed in the woods: Photosynthesis. Plants, algae and bacteria use sunlight to turn carbon dioxide into oxygen. Certain protein compounds in the cells are responsible for this. Robert Huber, Hartmut Michel and Johann Deisenhofer researched this mechanism and earned a Nobel Prize for their work.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1991: Getting the picture through nuclear magnetic resonance
Heart, brain, bones – an MRI can show all that in detail and help discover tumors, for example. The basis for this diagnostic tool is the high-resolution nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Richard Ernst was awarded the Nobel Prize for his work in developing the process.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1995: Saving the ozone layer
Thanks to the ozone layer, people can get tan more or less safely – if we put on sunscreen. Ozone filters out the majority of the sunlight's harmful UV-B-radiation. Paul Crutzen, Mario Molina and Sherwood Rowland received the Nobel Prize for finding out what destroys the ozone layer: nitrogen oxide and chlorofluorocarbons.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1996: The soccer molecule
Never heard of "fullerenes?" It's easy to picture them – just think of a soccer ball. It consists of numerous pentagons and hexagons. 60 carbon atoms are assembled like this in the most famous fullerene. Robert Curl Jr.m Sir Harold Kroto and Richard Smalley received the Nobel Prize for describing the fullerene structure.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
1997: Energy through ATP
Adenosintriphosphat (ATP) is to our cells what coal, wind, or solar power are to us. Without this universal "energy currency," we couldn't flex our muscles. An adult human uses half his weight in ATP every day! Sir John Walker received the Nobel Prize, because he was able to explain how ATP is produced in the cell.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2003: Water for the cell
Water pipes pump fresh water into a house and waste water out. Our cells' water supply works in a similar way, as Peter Agre showed in 1988. 15 years later, he received the Nobel Prize for discovering the protein that regulates the water passage through the cell membrane. This pipe process is universal: It works for humans, animals, plants and bacteria.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2005: Green chemistry
Protecting the environment and saving resources and energy. Thanks to Robert Grubbs, Richard Schrock und Yves Chauvin, these goals of green chemistry are no longer uptopian. The Nobel laureates found an elegant way to produce complex chemical compounds, now used by the pharmaceutical industry, for example. They rebuilt existing natural compounds in an efficient, environmentally-friendly way.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2008: Light in the darkness
This luminous umbrella is actually the jellyfish Aequorea Victoria. Its fluorescent green protein is used in numerous areas of biology. One of the facilitators of this technique was Nobel laureate Martin Chalfie. He used the glowing protein to mark cell parts of a nematode, or roundworm. That opened up a host of possibilities, like understanding the how nerve cells function.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2009: Factories of life
DNA directs the makeup of a cell's different parts. These parts are produced by tiny factories, the ribosomes. Humans would tend to specialize their activities in such a situation, but each ribosome produces thousands of different cell parts. Ada Yonath, Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Thomas Steitz received the Nobel Prize for discovering how these factories work.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2011: Frying with quasicrystals
Should you ever burn your scrambled eggs, think of Dan Shechtman's discovery: quasicrystals. He received the Nobel Prize for discovering them. Structured like an oriental mosaic, they may soon be found in frying pans as an anti-stick-layer.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2012: Receptors for good taste
Billions of them are located in our body: Receptors can be found on the outside of every cell. Through them, cells can examine their surroundings, move and communicate with other cells. The "G-protein-coupled receptors" are important to perceive taste or smell. Americans Brian Kobilka and Robert Lefkowitz earned the Nobel Prize for exploring this protein family.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2013: Chemistry and computers
US researchers Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel laid "the foundation for the powerful programs that are used to understand and predict chemical processes." The Nobel Prize committe says "computer models mirroring real life have become crucial for most advances made in chemistry today."
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2014: Heroes of microscopy
German physicist Stefan Hell and Americans Eric Betzig and William Moerner developed a new microscopy method. It shifts the limits of light microscopy to the nanoscale. Even living tissue, such as cancer cells, can now be studied in detail.
-
Nobel Prize: Chemistry in everyday life
2018: The revolution of evolution
Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith and Gregory P. Winter intervened in evolution and created something in the laboratory that nature itself did not produce. Claes Gustafsson of the Nobel Prize committee said at the time of the announcement: "They applied Charles Darwin's principles in the test tube." Today, for example, drug manufacturers use their methods to produce insulin for diabetics.
Author: Gianna-Carina Grün