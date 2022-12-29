Benedict XVI: The German Pope

On April 19, 2005, Joseph Ratzinger was elected head of the Roman Catholic Church. He took the name Benedict XVI. Critics saw him as the embodiment of emotionless dogma; supporters viewed him as guardian of the true faith.

Benedict XVI was the first German pope in centuries and only the second pontiff in the history of the Roman Catholic Church to resign voluntarily.

Even as a young theologian, Joseph Ratzinger, born on April 16, 1927, in the Bavarian village of Marktl am Inn, soon carved out a reputation as an outstanding scholar. He initially espoused progressive positions within the church and during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), tackled the matter of how the life of the church might be directed in the 20th century and beyond.

But, by 1981, when Pope John Paul II appointed him head of the Catholic Church's spiritual watchdog, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he began to see himself as guardian of the church's treasury of faith.

As pope, he denounced the "Marxist tendencies" of liberation theology in Latin America and Asia. He demanded the strict separation of church and politics. As pontifex maximus, he saw himself as less of a bridge builder and more of a guardian of the truth.

Time and time again, Benedict had to respond in the name of the Catholic Church to reports of sexual abuse by clergy. During the concluding Mass of the International Year for Priests at the Vatican, he issued a public apology.

Benedict helmed the Holy See for eight years. But then, in the year 2013, he suddenly tendered his resignation. He felt that his strength was dwindling and "no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry.” The abdication was the first voluntary resignation of a pope in over 700 years.

Even in retirement, Benedict was haunted by reports of sexual abuse by Catholic clerics. An independent report concluded that, during his tenure as the archbishop of Munich, Benedict had known about reports of sexual misconduct by pastors in his diocese.

This documentary looks at the background to this event, which was highly significant in terms of both world and church politics and gives an insight into the life of the former theology professor, bishop and head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.