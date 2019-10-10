Belize removed from EU's tax haven 'blacklist'

The European Union has pulled Belize from a list of countries it accuses of having suspicious or unethical tax policies. Eight jurisdictions remain under watch.
European Union finance ministers on Friday removed the Central American nation of Belize from a "blacklist" of tax havens.
"Belize has passed the necessary reforms to improve its tax regime for international business companies that was due to be implemented by end-2018," the EU said in a statement, adding that those reforms were enough to have the country's name removed from the list.
The list identifies non-EU countries whose tax laws are not compliant with the bloc's standards.
Read more: Africa's problem with tax avoidance
The EU established the blacklist system in 2017 to crackdown on regimes that enable tax avoidance with unclear or unfair tax policy. The move to create a list was inspired by the revelations uncovered in leaks such as the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, which showed how businesses and wealthy individuals used said regimes to avoid paying taxes.
Eight jurisdictions remain on the list, including American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.
Read more: EU removes Switzerland, UAE from tax haven list
EU member states are not included on the list, despite the fact that several countries in the bloc have engaged in suspicious tax practices.
The EU will continue monitoring Belize to ensure improvements to its foreign source income exemption policy.
kp/dr (dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The European Union announced the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland were among nations removed from a list of countries described as tax havens. Switzerland "delivered on its commitments" to reform its tax rules. (10.10.2019)
Every year African countries lose at least $50 million in taxes — more than the amount of foreign development aid. So where is it all going and how can multinational companies be held to account? (19.04.2019)
German tax authorities raided the offices of several banks, tax consultants and wealthy people across the country. The suspects' tax evasion efforts allegedly have links to Germany's biggest lender. (15.05.2019)
New revelations from the Paradise Papers have brought to light a strange lawsuit filed by Mandela's heirs. Reports in Germany say it revolves around a fund used to 'pay a gift to Margot Honecker'. (16.11.2017)
Officials and activists have decried a decision by EU ministers to remove several states from a tax haven blacklist. Among those delisted is Panama, less than two years after its secretive tax loopholes were leaked. (23.01.2018)