Belgrade: where you can literally see the air pollution

Residents of the Serbian capital Belgrade breathe some of the worst air in Europe. The air pollution is so bad that it's visible to the naked eye — especially in winter. Poor air quality has cost thousands of lives in the country already.

Some people might think that the thick haze over Serbia's capital, Belgrade, is fog, but according to experts, it's actually smog. The city's 1.3 million residents breathe smog on a daily basis.

The situation gets worse in winter due to industrial emissions, traffic and the fact that many homes are still heated by fires.

Serbia's government has drawn up a plan to improve air quality by 2030, but many citizens doubt that much is going to change.

