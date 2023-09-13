Belgium's Moroccan community shows support for quake victims

CatastropheBelgiumBelgium's Moroccan community shows support for quake victimsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheBelgiumLucia Schulten Antwerp, Brussels09/13/2023September 13, 2023The plight of Morocco's earthquake victims has moved the Moroccan expatriate community in Belgium. Alongside solidarity vigils, people are gathering donations to send to the earthquake zone. DW's Lucia Schulten reports from Brussels.https://p.dw.com/p/4WHVqAdvertisement