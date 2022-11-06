  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UN climate summit
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Race car at the Rallye du Condroz in Belgium
A racecar ran off the road at the Condroz rally in BelgiumImage: Augst/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance
CatastropheBelgium

Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

25 minutes ago

The two spectators were aged 16 and 18. The driver and co-driver were taken to the hospital, but were not seriously injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J8JZ

Two spectators died on Sunday after being hit by a racing car that ran off the road during the Rallye du Condroz event, Belgian authorities said.

The two spectators were a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male.

The rally was held near the town of Wanze in the eastern province of Liege in Wallonia.

The deaths were confirmed by the province of Liege's prosecutor's office on Sunday evening. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said a "number" of people had been injured, but did not specify how many.

The driver and co-driver were taken to hospital, but were not seriously injured. Both had negative results after an alcohol test.

News agencies reported that the road may have been slippery from rain.

Investigators are investigating whether the two teenagers were in an area authorized for public access.

A rally statement expressed condolences to the families of the two teenagers, adding that organizers and participants were "in mourning." 

Organizers said that the last leg of the race was cancelled and no trophy ceremony would be hold.

sdi/ar (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ägypten | UN-Weltklimakonferenz COP27 in Scharm el Scheich

COP27 host Egypt criticized for climate targets, repression

Nature and Environment16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Rescuers attempt to recover the Precision Air passenger plane that crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Catastrophe14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People walk along a road near New Delhi's India Gate, which is obscured by smog.

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

HealthNovember 5, 202201:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Tourists at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Culture23 hours ago13:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Unilluminated street and residential blocks during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is treated for cholera by a nurse, following an outbreak in the north of Lebanon.

Cholera outbreak lays bare Lebanon's shortfalls

Cholera outbreak lays bare Lebanon's shortfalls

PoliticsNovember 5, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Black community center for Black voters in Milwaukee, 2020

US midterms: The battle for the Black vote in Wisconsin

US midterms: The battle for the Black vote in Wisconsin

PoliticsNovember 5, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage