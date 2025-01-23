Belgium: Teen arrested over alleged plan to attack mosque

Prosecutors in Brussels said the suspect was accused of being "a member of a far-right movement" and "was planning to commit an attack on a mosque on Friday."

A 14-year-old in Belgium suspected of having extreme far-right views was arrested on Thursday for allegedly planning to carry out a "terrorist" attack on a mosque, officials said.

The suspect "who is said to be a member of the far-right movement, was planning to commit an attack on a mosque on Friday," prosecutors in Brussels said in a statement, adding that as a result of a tip-off, they seized weapons and arrested the suspect during a dawn raid on the teenager's home.

The statement said the suspect was suspected of "preparing a terrorist attack."

The teen is expected to be placed in a youth detention facility.

Belgium's Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt confirmed the suspect was aged 14.

Hundred being monitored over possible extremism

The justice minister was being questioned by lawmakers over the high proportion of minors, among the hundreds of people, being monitored by Belgium's intelligence service for alleged radicalization.

The intelligence service said in its annual report, released this month, that over the past two years "almost one third" of people believed to have planned attacks were under the age of 18.

"The radicalization process of these young people is developing much more quickly than in the past," Van Tigchelt told lawmakers.

He highlighted concerns over the "brainwashing" of minors on social media.

Around 600 people are listed as extremists and are currently being monitored by the Belgian authorities.

On June 9, 2024, Belgium held national elections that saw Prime Minister Alexander De Croo suffer a bruising defeat. Within 24 hours De Croo announced his resignation, but he has remained prime minister since in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is formed.

The right-wing New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) emerged as the biggest winner in the June elections, with the extreme-right pro-separatist Vlaams Belang in second place.

