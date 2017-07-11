Belgium staggers towards decolonization

Ibrahima, a 23-year-old Black Belgian man, died in police custody in Brussels on January 9. Riots broke out a few days later.

Angry citizens clashed with police officers and even attacked the Belgian king's car with the monarch inside.

Local media reported around 150 arrests related to the night's incidents.

Fearing the unrest would continue, Brussels' security forces were placed on high alert throughout January.

A few months earlier, Belgium had revived efforts to reckon with its colonial past, following the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Belgian authorities made a chain of decisions to tackle the country's long-standing race-related issues: The history of cruel colonialism and the present systematic racism that continues to affect its Black citizens.

The unrest that followed Ebrahim's death, showed that when it comes to combating racism and addressing its historical causes, Belgian authorities are yet to gain society's trust. Weary of the elite's reluctance to push for fundamental changes, local activists and diaspora groups have taken it upon themselves.

Reconciling the past

Last summer, after widespread anti-racist and decolonization protests in Belgium, the country's federal parliament set up a commission to study its colonial past.

In July, King Philippe sent a letter to the president of the democratic republic of Congo and expressed his ''deepest regrets'' for the ''acts of violence'' committed by Belgium and linked that to racism today.

Having rejected the calls for a long time, Flemish schools finally announced that lessons in colonialism and neo-colonialism, and decolonization will be included in their school curricula.

For many, the small steps Belgium took were necessary, yet too insufficient to induce fundamental changes.

Activits gather to commerorate the murder of Patrice Lumumba in Brussels

One example was indeed the very commission set up to examine Belgium's colonial past. Once it was launched, criticism poured down. No historian or expert of Congolese, Rwandan, or Burundian origins was included.

But more remarkable, is the protracted and unresolved story of Lumumba's murder, which marks one of the hurdles of Belgium dealing with its past and what it did with Congo.

Statues of Leopold II have been attacked and sabotaged several times over the king's nefarious exploitation of Congo

Unresolved case of Lumumba

On a rainy January 13, dozens of people gathered to honor the memory of Patrice Lumumba, Congo's first democratically elected leader.

In 1961, American and Belgian governments plotted his assassination and threw his body into acid after he was killed.

There is a direct link between Belgium's nonchalance towards Lumumba's murder and "the Colonial mentality” that continues to influence Belgian society to the present day, according to Brända Audima's, who heads the Congo department of Intal Solidarity, an NGO that works to raise awareness about the ongoing aspects and impacts of colonialism.

"What led to the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, was the perception of supremacy; the mentality of 'we are better than you, we can come to your countries, take your resources and kill your leaders'," Audima said.

Last September, Belgium agreed to facilitate the repatriation to Congo of the only part of Lumumba's body that was left and had secretly been kept by former police officer Gerard Soete: his tooth.

Sixty years after his assassination, Lumumba's family still seeks justice.

In 1991, the Belgian Parliament established a commission to "determine the exact circumstances of the assassination of Patrice Lumumba and the possible involvement of Belgian politicians."

Still, nobody has been tried yet. Most of those suspected of being involved in Lumumba's death, have died of old age.

Etienne Davignon is one of the only remaining suspects. The 88-year-old is chairman of Bozar Museum.

A collective of Belgian rights groups and cultural and academic figures have released a statement, calling the presidency of Davignon as the imposition of a Eurocentric and colonial cultural orientation, censoring the truth.

Launching an online petition, they have demanded the authorities to replace him with a "person who would allow artists to tell everyone's story, not just those of the ruling classes."

Activists have called the authorities to dismiss Etienne Davignon, the head of Bozar Museum

"It was clear for me that [Davignon] was a collaborator of the powers in place at the time in Belgium," said Christophe Lacroix, Belgian parliamentarian and member of the Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination.

"This issue has to be addressed at some points," he said.

"We need to take responsibility for that dark period of Belgium's history ... [when] certain members of the Belgian government wanted to keep control of this colony [Congo] even though it had been granted independence," he added.

Brända Audima believes the efforts to even up the past should primarily focus on preventing similar brutalities to happen. "There should be consequences [for colonial crimes], it is not enough to say what happened was bad."

Audima points out the fact that none of the companies that extracted Congo's resources for decades have agreed to pay reparation yet.

Even though historians — as well Belgian authorities — themselves have confirmed their engagement in the destabilization of the country, and crimes such as violent repression and using forced labor.

Activists have called for actions that brings substantial changes

Glimmers of local hope

The little square that hosted the murdered leader memorial, was named after him only in 2018.

In Brussels, Lumumba Square and the small sign that recounts his story, are one of the few monuments that showcase the brutality of Belgium's colonial rule in Africa.

The rest of the city is adorned with statues and memorials, meant to glorify Belgium's past. For example, figures of and references to the controversial King Leopold II — whose ruthless conquests in the Congo ultimately killed an estimated 10 million people — are plentiful.

"I remember the extensive investigations into Lumumba's murder ... despite prolonged debates and clamors nothing actually happened," said Dr. Karel Arnaut from the University of Leuven.

"That makes people skeptical about the decisions that the authorities make."

For Arnaut, who teaches and researches interculturalism, migration and minorities, the picture is not all so grim.

"What we can see these days in Belgium, is the emergence of plenty of local and grassroots initiatives aimed to combat the legacies of colonialism," Arnaut said.

He sees a renewed wave of intellectual struggle orchestrated by researchers in Belgian universities in Belgian universities.

These researchers intend to bring into light what has fallen off the official history of colonialism so far, "added to them, there are young and vibrant African diaspora groups who have recognized sustained activism as the only way to claim their rights."

Just a few days ago, Ghent City Council positively responded to an initiative that called for renaming the Street of Leopold II. Belgian tourist hotspot had already gotten rid of a Leopold II statue, following a local campaign.

"This keeps me hopeful,” the teacher said.