Belgium: Saint Nicholas exempt from coronavirus constraints

Belgian children will receive their annual presents as usual on December 6 from St. Nicholas as the gift-bearer will be exempt from the country's strict coronavirus restrictions, health and interior ministers confirmed on Thursday.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to Nicholas in order to ease children's fears that they might not get their gifts this year in the wake of the pandemic.

The officials confirmed Nicholas would not have to quarantine after arriving in Belgium from Spain, where he resides, and he would be able to cross rooftops to drop presents down chimneys, even during curfew hours.

St. Nicholas doesn't have COVID-19

"We hear that this virus has also created a lot of problems in Spain," the ministers began. "So it gave us the greatest pleasure when we learned that, despite your old age, you have been able to escape the virus in recent months and that you are still in good health."

The joint letter, which was published in Le Soir, a French-language daily newspaper in Belgium, urged Nicholas to "do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you."

For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter has been a holiday highlight for Belgian kids, much like the work of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for children elsewhere in the world.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Out and about with staff and miter Saint Nicholas was a 4th-century bishop who lived in Myra, a town in what is today Turkey. According to legend, this son of rich parents gave his entire wealth to the poor. This made him the forerunner of Father Christmas or Santa Claus and Germany's Christ Child, as well as becoming a symbol of the Christmas season.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Of, and for the masses Saint Nicholas was used by a cola company in 1931 in the United States to advertise their beverage, showing him in what has become the accepted attire of all red with white trimmings. These days those outfits must be flexible enough to withstand sporting activities, like the Father Christmas race in Michendorf in the German state of Brandenburg.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Cold feet are not a problem! At the annual global conference of Father Christmases in the Danish capital Copenhagen, hundreds of men and more recently an increasing number of women, from 15 nations ready themselves for the busy and stressful festive season. A bracing dip in the water can only help boost energy.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Diving under Today's St. Nicholas also take on additional special missions — like delivering food for the fish in the 250,000 liter (66,000 US gallon) aquarium in the Multimar Waddensea Forum in Schleswig-Holstein's Tönning.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Edible production line Santas Edible Santas have been around since 1820. The first examples were made by hand and consisted entirely of chocolate. These days they are made in a mold and are usually hollow. Germany produces some 150 million such chocolate Father Christmases every year.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Good cop, bad cop In many Catholic areas of Europe, benevolent Saint Nicholas is accompanied by his threatening servant. In Germany he is called Knecht Ruprecht, who with his rod and sack of coals threatens to thrash misbehaving children. In France he is known as Père Fouettard, in the Netherlands as Zwarte Piet, in Switzerland as Schmutzli and in Austria and southern Germany he is called Krampus.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission With a great following In southern Germany the Buttnmandl procession involves St. Nicholas being followed by wild creatures covered in furs and straw ringing bells and yelling as he goes from house to house to chase away any bad spirits. This heathen ritual in the Berchtesgaden area was gradually integrated into Christian traditions and has become a popular spectacle on December 5th and 6th.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission A friendly exchange St Nicholas can be flexible when it comes to mode of transport. On a bike in Germany, on a sligh drawn by reindeer in Finland or on the back of a dromedary like here at the Red Sea in Egypt — and thanks to his white beard, fur trimmed coat and hat he is also recognized in Muslim countries.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission Under the radar — well mostly This photo from a speed camera shows St. Nicholas and his chauffeur in a bit of a hurry. The car was traveling 10 kmh (6 mph) faster than the speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour. In view of the time pressures that "Saint Nicholas" is under authorities let him off with a warning rather than a hefty fine.

Saint Nicholas — one man, one mission High-flyer How St. Nicholas or Santa Claus manages to be in lots of different places around the world at the same time will remain a mystery. But one thing is known that he will return next year and stay on course when flying across the sky, like here over Lake Geneva. Author: Ille Simon



But he can still respect social distancing

Belgium's health care system has been pushed to the brink in recent weeks because of rising coronavirus infections and the government has implemented nightly curfews, tough quarantine measures and a lockdown on social life to help prevent the spread of the virus.

And the ministers wanted to remind St. Nicholas of his duty to "always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask," despite his long white beard.

Nicholas was not the only one who was exempt from certain strict measures this year as the ministers concluded their letter by saying: "Every child is a hero, and for once you don't need to check in your big notebook who's been good."