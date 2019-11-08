Belgium: Rwandan official found guilty of genocide

Rwandan official Fabien Neretse became the first person to be convicted on charges of genocide, a Brussels court ruled on Thursday.

According to Belgian newspaper De Standaard, the 71-year-old, who had pleaded not guilty, will discover his fate on Friday, with a life sentence expected.

Read more: Rwanda tribunal isn't spotless — but remarkable

The agricultural scientist was accused of having ordered the massacre of 11 people in the Rwandan capital of Kigali and two more civilians in a rural area north of the country's largest city in 1994.

Fabien Neretse, who has been found guilty of genocide in Rwanda, is seen here at the beginning of his trial in front of the Palace of Justice

After two days of deliberation, the jury cleared him of two of the Kigali murders but found him guilty of 11 "war crimes" under Belgium's code of universal jurisdiction for the most serious offences.

To demonstrate the more serious charge of genocide, the prosecutor highlighted the Rwandan official's attendance of public rallies, encouraging fellow members of the Hutu ethnic group to slaughter the minority Tutsi community.

The jury concurred with this narrative, based on multiple witnesses, despite Neretse's defense based on discrediting those witnesses.

Belgium has previously held four trials and convicted eight perpetrators of killings in Rwanda, but Neretse is the first defendant to be found guilty of genocide.

"I will never stop insisting that I neither planned nor took part in the genocide," Naretse said at the trial's conclusion on Tuesday.

Watch video 28:36 Share Rwanda - The Long Road to Reconciliation Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3TheC Rwanda - The Long Road to Reconciliation

Lengthy pursuit of justice

70-year-old Martine Beckers, whose sister, brother-in-law and 20-year-old niece were shot dead by a group linked to Naretse, instigated a formal complaint to the Belgian federal police in 1994. In the years that followed, working with witnesses and human rights groups, she believes she has traced the people behind the murder of her relatives.

Magistrates have been compiling evidence in the case for 15 years and the fact that it came to trial "owes a lot to her determination," her lawyer Eric Gillet said prior to the hearings.

Talking to news agency AFP from her Belgian home, Beckers described her struggle as a "joint combat" on behalf of all of the victims.

Read more: France and Rwanda: Re-examining France's role in the genocide

"I was in an excellent position, being Belgian, with my family and my life here. It's very different for the refugees," she said.

"There needs to be justice," she continued. "Those who planned, organized and executed this genocide must be punished. If not here, then where?"

Under Belgian law, courts enjoy universal jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity no matter where they took place.

According to UN statistics, the genocide resulted in the deaths of more than 800,000 Rwandans, primarily Tutsis but also moderate Hutus. The UN also estimate 150,000 - 250,000 women were raped.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Black Earth Rising In the British Netflix series, Kate digs into the turmoil of her past. She wants to put those responsible for the genocide in her home country behind bars, but that puts her in grave danger. It's a dramatic reappraisal of the genocide — and its aftermath to this day, accompanied by Leonard Cohen's dark "You want it darker" as the soundtrack.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hotel Rwanda Paul Rusesabagina ran the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali in 1994. During the genocide, he protected more than 1,200 people from certain death. In 2004, the story was turned into the film "Hotel Rwanda." The disturbing drama was not only nominated for three Oscars, but also reminded the general public of the atrocities of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shake Hands with the Devil Romeo Dallaire (photo) was commander of the UN mission in Rwanda before and during the genocide. In his book "Shake Hands with the Devil," he lays blame on the international community for the catastrophe of 1994. The Canadian had said that intervention was vital in order to stop the murder, but his cries for help and those of the Rwandans went unheeded. His book was turned into a film in 2007.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hate Radio The radio was used by the génocidaires, who perpetrated the genocide in Rwanda, as a propaganda tool to spread their hate messages throughout the country. The RTLM broadcaster called the Tutsi and the moderate Hutu "cockroaches." In his play "Hate Radio," the Swiss theater director Milo Rau stages a frighteningly authentic day in the studio of the infamous station.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families The church is also partly to blame for the genocide in Rwanda. This dramatic, formal sentence from a Tutsi pastor's letter to a church superior collaborating with the génocidaires was chosen by US journalist Phillip Gourevitch as the title of his book. In Rwanda, he collected reports from survivors. Through them he tried to understand the psychological aftermath of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shooting Dogs The film "Shooting Dogs" shows how quickly a supposedly healthy world became hell on earth. In a school in Kigali, hundreds of people seek shelter from the murderous militias waiting outside the gates. They initially believe that the UN blue helmets can protect them, but then the evacuations of Americans and Europeans begin. The Rwandans are left behind — and the killing starts.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Left to tell For 91 days, Immaculée Ilibagiza hid in the bathroom of a pastor's house. Machete-wielding men had been looking for her and the seven other women who had taken refuge in the small room. When they were finally able to leave, she discovered that almost her entire family had been murdered. She believes that it was her faith that saved her and has written about the genocide and its lasting effects.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on 'Left to tell,' or flowering from the ashes For 91 days, Immaculée Ilibagiza hid in the bathroom of a pastor's house. Machete-wielding men had been looking for her and the seven other women who had taken refuge in the small room. When they were finally able to leave, she discovered that almost her entire family had been murdered. She believes that it was her faith that saved her and has written about the genocide and its lasting effects.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Rwandan Records Even 25 years after the genocide, Rwanda remains inextricably linked to the darkest chapter in its history. But many Rwandans also want to look to the future — including rapper Eric1key and the "Rwandan Records" project. Their goal is to show there is more than just a victim mentality by promoting the perspective of self-confident people. They are holding shows in Berlin and later, in Rwanda. Author: Felix Schlagwein (als/ct)



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.