Belgium: Police hunt for soldier who threatened top virologist

Belgian authorities were Wednesday hunting for a soldier, identified in media reports as a 46-year-old, who had made threats to prominent virologist Marc Van Ranst and a number of other people.

The soldier was reported to have taken a rocket launcher, a machine gun, body armor, and a pistol from barracks at Peutie, north of Brussels.

Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told Belgian VTR television on Tuesday evening the fugitive soldier posed an "acute threat" and was listed by Belgium's anti-terrorism agency OCAD because of his extreme views.

According to the Belgian-Dutch Brussels-based newspaper De Morgen, the man, keen on fitness training, had left behind a farewell letter insinuating he was going to "join the resistance and may not survive."

Virologist Marc Van Ranst has become a public figure in Belgium during the pandemic

The Brussels Times newspaper said police and an army bomb disposal unit had checked a vacated vehicle found near the Dilserbos forest in the Belgium-Dutch border region.

Belgium's national crisis center was following the case, said the newspaper.

Some weapons had been found in the car, said the news agency AFP. It also cited federal prosecutions spokesman Eric Van Duyse as saying the elusive soldier was "well trained" and had ideas associated with the "extreme right."

Virologist moved to safety

Van Ranst, an avid social media user who last year became a target of COVID-sceptics and anti-mask advocates from the Flemish far right, has been moved to a safe location along with his family. On Wednesday, he posted on Twitter: "Let one thing be clear: Such threats do not make an impression on me."

"Being against covid measures and covid vaccines too often coincides with glorification of violence and raw racism. I am not surprised that threats come almost exclusively from that quarter," he added.

In August last year, Van Ranst went public, saying a man made threats to him at Mechelen's train station, posting two photos of the individual. That tweet was subsequently deleted, The Brussels Times reported. Police later opened an investigation into the incident.

