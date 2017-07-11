Belgium, Netherlands and France also hit by deadly flooding

As Germany counted its losses from heavy flooding on Friday, neighboring countries were similarly affected.

Dutch authorities ordered 10,000 residents of Maastricht city and adjacent villages to evacuate homes along the river Maas Thursday evening as rainy weather still circulated over western Europe, code-named low pressure zone "Bernd."

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima also visited the hard-hit town of Valkenburg, east of Maastricht, where floodwaters had inundated homes and businesses.

In adjacent Belgium, where the Vesdre River had spilled its banks at Pepinster in the Walloon region, three elderly people were missing after a small rescue boat used by firefighters capsized.

"Unfortunately, they were quicky engulfed," said Mayor Philippe Godin. "I fear they are dead."

Highways were still inundated in southern and eastern parts of Belgium. Trains were halted, with Luttich's rail station closed from midday Thursday.

All municipalities along Belgium's Meuse River were evacuated after flooding around Limbourg, according to local reporters.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden activated the EU's catastrophe mechanism. Assistance was offered by France, Italy and Austria.

Luxembourg set up a crisis panel to respond to emergencies triggered by heavy rains.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said "several homes" had been flooded and were "no longer inhabitable".

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Houses collapsed, people trapped on roofs At least 18 people had died in the Bad Neunahr-Ahrweiler region, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue, police said. At least six houses had collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld. "Many people have been reported missing to us,'' police said. Schuld is located in the Eifel, a region of rolling hills and small valleys southwest of Cologne.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Several missing after floods Dozens of people are still missing, as crews searched several areas in western and central Germany, following storms caused widespread flooding. The flooding also affected neighboring countries.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Shuttered roads Car traffic was limited in several parts of western Germany, as roads flooded and were blocked off. Meanwhile, rail connections were suspended in large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Premier Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, was expected to visit the flood-hit city of Hagen later Thursday.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Dams threaten to burst Dams across the region reached their capacities and threaten to burst amid the massive rainfall. Police said four people died in separate incidents after their basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Rescue workers face danger One fireman drowned on Wednesday during a rescue mission in the western German town of Altena and another died following rescue operations at a power plant in Werdohl-Elverlingsen.

Mass destruction as floods sweep across western Germany Rescue operations made difficult without service Rescue operations were hampered by the fact that phone and internet connections were down in part of the region of Euskirchen, one of the hardest-hit regions. Southwest of the city of Cologne, authorities in the Euskirchen area reported eight deaths there alone.



In northeastern France, rainwater ﬂooded vegetable fields, many homes, and a World War I museum at Romagne-sous-Montfaucon. Firefighters evacuated people from campgrounds.

Record rainfalls, river levels

The Aire River rose to its highest levels in 30 years in some areas, reported L'Est Republicain newspaper.

The French national weather service said two months of average rain had fallen in just two days.

Wetteronline, a Bonn-based weather forecaster, said 24-hour records broken included Kall-Sistig in Germany's western Eifel region, where 145 liters per square meter fell. Near Cologne, 154 liters was recorded within 24 hours.

Mojib Latif, a veteran German climatologist based at the Geomar Helmholtz-Center said industrialized society's ability to adapt to weather fluctuations was nearing breakdown.

Historically human beings were used to relatively stabile climatic conditions, but weather events were now happening at a speed "that has never occurred before" Latif told Friday's edition of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper.