  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
Human RightsBelgium

Belgium halts shelter for single men seeking asylum

August 30, 2023

Given the increasing pressure on housing, the Belgian state secretary for asylum and migration, Nicole de Moor, wanted to prioritize women and children. The decision has been criticized by human rights organizations,

https://p.dw.com/p/4VlFP
Refugees arrive at the IND application center in Ter Apel
Image: Eva Plevier/ANP/IMAGO

The Belgian government's decision to not provide shelter for single men seeking asylum was met with dismay on Wednesday by political figures and human rights organizations.

Places are to be reserved exclusively for families with children, the Belgian state secretary for asylum and migration, Nicole de Moor, announced, arguing insufficient capacity meant families, women and children should be given priority.

Belgium overburdened with housing asylum seekers

Housing pressure

De Moor said pressure on asylum housing was expected to go up in the coming months and she was adamant that children must not "end up in the streets this winter."

Nicole de Moor
Nicole de Moor said more pressure on asylum housing is anticipatedImage: Benoit Doppagne/Belga/dpa/picture alliance

According to the EU Agency for Asylum, male applicants last year accounted for 71% of asylum claims across the bloc and associated countries Iceland, Israel, Norway, Serbia, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

At the end of last year, some 636,000 cases were pending at first instance.

Belgium's move was met with criticism from rights organizations, with the 46-nation Council of Europe hitting out.

Some lawmakers also took a dim view of the government's decision.

"I deeply regret this," said Petra De Sutter, deputy prime minister from coalition partner Groen party according to news agency Belga. "What Secretary of State de Moor has decided amounts to formalizing a policy for which our country has been condemned countless times."

'Burying' human rights

"We thought we'd seen it all, but no. The Belgian government isn't just sitting on human rights, it's burying them by 'suspending' the reception of single male asylum-seekers," said Amnesty International's Belgium director Philippe Hensmans said.

De Moor said that the influx of asylum-seekers in the last two years in Belgium had filled shelters to near capacity, which is 33,500. Last year, Belgium had nearly 37,000 applications for protection, according to the country's federal agency for asylum, Fedasil.

jsi/jcg (AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian refugees show their passports at an arrival center at Berlin's Tegel airport on November 11, 2022

Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022 — report

Migration to Germany to hit 1.2 million in 2022 — report

With a million Ukrainian refugees and an expected 200,000 asylum claims, migration to Germany this year is set to surpass the 2015 European migrant crisis.
MigrationDecember 4, 2022
Ursula von der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain has taken over the presidency of the European Council. It will also hold a national election at the end of the month — and the government may change, from left to right. What would be the consequences for Brussels?
PoliticsJuly 1, 2023
People burn branches to block a road in Sweden

Sweden: Far-right anti-Islam politician taps into backlash against immigration

Sweden: Far-right anti-Islam politician taps into backlash against immigration

A recent outbreak of violence in Sweden has drawn attention to a little-known politician who stages offensive provocations against Muslims. Experts say his rise comes amid a hardening of attitudes towards immigrants.
MigrationApril 20, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during their picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Human RightsAugust 29, 202301:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

A protester in Manipur yells and gestures

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of casks with nuclear waste in a storage hall at the Ahaus facility

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

BusinessAugust 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A group of women wearing abayas walking down a street

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

France: Abaya ban triggers secular laws debate

ReligionAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A wave splashes on the coast of the Florida Keys

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

CatastropheAugust 30, 20239 images
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage