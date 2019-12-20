 Belgium halts extradition of Catalan separatist Puigdemont to Spain | News | DW | 02.01.2020

News

Belgium halts extradition of Catalan separatist Puigdemont to Spain

A judge in Belgium suspended an arrest warrant against Carles Puigdemont and another pro-independence politician. The Catalan separatist leader is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition.

Carles Puigdemont (picture-alliance/Zumapress/N. Landemard)

Belgium will not extradite Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain after a judge on Thursday suspended the arrest warrant against him and fellow pro-independence politician Antoni Comin.

"Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant!" Puigdemont wrote on Twitter. 

His lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said that the judge also decided to "withdraw any conditions" on the two politician's freedom.

"He decided that as long as the European Parliament has not waived their immunity, the legal proceedings regarding their extradition can not go on," Bekaert told news agency dpa.

Spanish authorities have charged the two politicians with rebellion and sedition over their role in the 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia that was ruled illegal.

  • Romulus and Remus statue in Merida (picture-alliance/Prisma Archivo)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A Roman province

    The Romans had several provinces with Hispania in their names on the Iberian Peninsula. Modern Spain also encompasses such wide cultural diversity that the Spanish themselves speak of Las Espanas (The Spains). The country in its present form was never united under a single ruler until after the 1702-14 War of the Spanish Succession.

  • Spanien Madrid Demonstration gegen Unabbhähigkeit Kataloniens (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A nation of regions

    Spanish nationalism is strong in many regions, with former kingdoms such as Aragon largely content to be recognized as part of the Spanish nation-state. Asturias has its own language, but takes pride in its role as the birthplace of the Reconquista, or the taking back of Iberia from the Moors. Spanish nationalism was evident in recent years in Madrid in response to Catalonia's referendum.

  • Spanien Referendum Katalonien Demonstration (picture-alliance/Zumapress/M. Oesterle)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Bloodied fingers

    Catalonia has long battled for independence. Its flag, the Senyera, is very similar to that of Aragon, to which it once belonged. The design is fabled to represent four bloodied fingers of Count Wilfred the Hairy being passed over a gold shield. Catalans were fairly happy with their situation until a court struck down the region's statute of autonomy in 2006 and support for independence grew.

  • tomato fight in Bunol (picture-alliance/Gtresonline)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    No great appetite

    Valencianismo, or Valencian nationalism, sprang out of the Renaixenca, an early-19th-century rebirth of the Catalan language, of which Valencian is just one variant. However, nationalist sentiment is not widespread in the region, which is home to Spain's Tomatina tomato-throwing festival. The Valencian Nationalist Bloc usually gets about 4 percent of the vote for the autonomous parliament.

  • Spain: Mallorca

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Other Catalan territories

    The Balearic Islands — Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Formentera — all speak variants of Catalan. Though there is a greater nationalist feeling on the islands than in Valencia, it is still more subdued than in Catalonia. Meanwhile, La Franja, a strip of Catalan-speaking land in Aragon, was split by the independence referendum, though most residents do not advocate self-determination for themselves.

  • Spain ETA symbols (Getty Images/AFP/R. Rivas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Basque Country

    Because of terror attacks by the ETA militant group, Basque separatists used to make the headlines far more often than Catalonia's independence movement. Separatists consider the Basque Country in France and Spain and the region of Navarre to be one nation. About a third of people want full independence, but most want more autonomy. A referendum proposed in 2008 was ruled illegal.

  • Historic map of Galicia (picture-alliance/dpa/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Galician cause

    Although it was the birthplace of the centralist dictator Francisco Franco, Galicia has the strongest tradition of separatism after Catalonia and the Basque Country. Even Spain's mainstream national parties display a streak of Galicianism in the region. Perhaps as a result, starkly nationalist parties receive a lower share of the regional vote.

  • Spain Alhambra (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Thomas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    From caliphate to community

    The Arabic name al-Andalus originally refers to the areas of the Iberian Peninsula that were under Moorish rule for 760 years. As Christians reconquered territories, the area known as Andalusia shrank southwards. Most Andalusians voted for autonomy after Franco died in 1975, but there is little appetite for full independence.

    Author: Richard Connor


Immunity as MEPs

Puigdemont and other exiled pro-independence politicians were elected members of the European Parliament in May last year.

Last month, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that as European lawmakers, the Catalan politicians have the right to immunity from prosecution. That immunity can be removed, however, if Spain requests it and if other MEPs agree.

Puigdemont and Comin have not yet been allowed to take their seats in the European Parliament — but it remains to be seen whether Thursday's decision will permit them to do so. 

A third pro-independence politician, former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras, was also elected as an MEP but is been serving a 13 year prison term in Spain for his role in the referendum. The European Union's top court also ruled that he should be allowed to take his seat and be granted immunity from prosecution.

Puigdemont served as the regional president of Catalonia from January 2016 and October 2017. He later fled Spain after trying to declare independence based on the results of the banned referendum. He and other pro-independence politicians fled to Belgium, where they have been living in exile since.

Besides Junqueras, 11 other pro-independence lawmakers were found guilty of sedition and eight of them also received prison sentences.

rs/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 02:33

Messaging apps mobilize Catalan protesters

