Belgium: 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches Brussels

The so-called freedom convoy on Monday reached Brussels, the latest stop of the protest movement against COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in the Belgian capital partially blocked main access routes to the city and redirected vehicles to a car park on the city's edge.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told local RTBF radio that a total of 400-500 cars and vans had been spotted en route to Brussels.

"It is a matter of not allowing Belgian capital to be taken hostage," Close said.

He said protesters might be allowed to enter Brussels on foot although authorities have banned vehicles in the Canada-style protest convoy from entering the city.

Protesters make it into Brussels despite counter measures

Reuters news agency reported seeing around 150 to 200 protesters in city center.

A French protester called Philippe,who who traveled from the weekend's protest in Paris, told members of the media that he was protesting for his children. "I came particularly for our children's future. I don't see how my children can live in the world as it is now. Freedom is swept aside, there's more and more poverty. Even when you work,when the 15th of the month comes round, you haven't got enough to live on," Philippe said.

A similar ban did not prevent protesters from converging on Paris in neighboring France over the weekend.

They blocked roads and caused traffic jams around the Arc de Triomphe in the city's center.

Some protesters suggested the convoy should head to Strasbourg, where the European parliament sits.

Watch video 01:29 France: Police fire tear gas at COVID 'freedom convoy'

lo/wmr (AFP, Reuters)