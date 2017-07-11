Belgium: Four dead as car hits carnival crowd

At least four people were killed and more than 30 were injured on Sunday when a car struck several people waiting to attend a carnival in the Belgian town of Strépy-Bracquegnies, 50 kilometers south of Brussels.

A child is among those who have died, and 12 people were seriously injured, according to Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighboring town La Louviere. Twenty others sustained light injuries.

What do we know so far?

The incident took place early morning around 5 am (local time) during a traditional early morning Carnival ceremony.

"A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed," Mayor Gobert told local RTBF radio.

"The driver was intercepted as he tried to get away," the mayor added.

First responders are at the scene and the town has triggered its emergency plan.

The cause of the incident or whether the crash was intentional has not yet been determined.

Many of those injured have been taken to a hospital in La Louviere, which is now in the pre-alert phase, local news outlet RTL Info reported.

Doctors have been called in and at least four people were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), it added.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

lo/jcg (dpa, EFE, AP)