Belgium: Bruges mayor stabbed by ex-client

The mayor of the Belgian city of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, has been released from hospital after surviving a knife attack.

De fauw was seriously injured on Saturday when he was stabbed by a man he now says he knew.

The 62-year-old mayor was taken to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

"I am convinced that he came to kill me. But why? I would very much like to know," the mayor said on Sunday, according to local media outlet HLN.

Read more: UK: Multiple stabbing in Reading declared terror attack

The stabbing left a 14-centimeter (5.5-inch) gash in his neck which required 24 stitches and caused De fauw to lose a lot of blood, according to local media reports.

"I was lucky that it was a short knife," De fauw said, adding that he was relieved to discharged from the hospital and be sent home to recover.

De fauw suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the throat

The mayor, who is also a lawyer, said the assailant was a former client whom he had defended in court multiple times.

Authorities confirmed that a 35-year-old had been arrested and said the motive remains unclear. The suspect has not made any statements regarding the stabbing, his lawyer said.

Read more: King Leopold II statue removed in Antwerp after anti-racism protests

Bruges is located near the coast in northwestern Belgium and has a population of 120,000. The city is known for its medieval history and is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

jcg/mm (AFP, dpa)

Sign up for DW's newsletters: