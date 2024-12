Ella Joyner | Djamilia Prange de Oliveira both in Brussels

During Belgium's colonial era in Congo, from 1908 to 1960, children of white fathers and Congolese mothers were labeled "children of sin," abducted and placed in orphanages. After a six-year legal battle, five women have been awarded damages, with the Belgian state found guilty of "crimes against humanity" for its colonial atrocities.