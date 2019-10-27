 Belgian police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck | News | DW | 30.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Belgian police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck

The 12 migrants were found in healthy condition after they reportedly snuck into a refrigerated truck. Last week, 39 migrants were found dead in refrigerated truck east of London.

Trucks in Belgium

Twelve migrants were found in a refrigerated truck at a highway parking area in northern Belgium, federal police said Wednesday.

The driver, who was transporting fruits and vegetables, called police after he suspected the migrants had crawled into his truck near Turnhout.

Police found 11 Syrian men and one Sudanese man who were unharmed.

Police said the group was handed over to immigration authorities.

The find came after 39 trafficked migrants were found dead in a truck in Britain after crossing from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. 

Belgium is cooperating with British authorities into the investigation of a human trafficking ring.

Watch video 01:40

Vietnam families fear relatives could be among lorry victims

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Children on the Move: Refugees and experts reassess the future of young migrants

At the Children on the Move global conference in Berlin, NGO representatives and youth delegates called for the abolition of child detention. In Germany, quick access to education was found to be the biggest hindrance. (13.06.2017)  

Italy: Death toll continues to rise after migrant ship sinks in Mediterranean

The bodies of 13 women were recovered as authorities continue to search for the boat's remaining missing passengers. The vessel capsized in rough conditions on the Mediterranean Sea. (07.10.2019)  

UK charges truck driver after 39 people found dead

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter after police found the bodies in a truck. Vietnamese families fear their relatives may be among the dead — as police struggle to identify the victims. (27.10.2019)  

France: Migrants found in refrigerated truck in Calais

Eight people, including four children, were taken to the hospital after showing symptoms of hypothermia. The truck had been headed to the UK where authorities found 39 people dead in the back of a truck last week. (28.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Vietnam families fear relatives could be among lorry victims  

Related content

Bild von Anna Bui Thi Nhung, einer Vietnamesin

UK charges truck driver after 39 people found dead 27.10.2019

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter after police found the bodies in a truck. Vietnamese families fear their relatives may be among the dead — as police struggle to identify the victims.

Symbolbild Afrikanische Frau arbeitet im Büro, Deutschland

African migrant women earn more than male peers in Europe: UN study 21.10.2019

Income inequality was reversed among a group of Africans migrating to Europe, according to a new UN study. Although much higher earnings are a factor, intolerance at home often cements the decision.

Libyen Flüchtlingslager UNHCR

EU breaks promise of safe passage for 50,000 refugees 14.10.2019

The EU has delivered only three-quarters of a two-year program due to be completed by the end of October. Among those left in limbo are people evacuated from Libya on a promise of resettlement in Europe.

Advertisement