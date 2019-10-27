Belgian police find 12 migrants alive in refrigerated truck

The 12 migrants were found in healthy condition after they reportedly snuck into a refrigerated truck. Last week, 39 migrants were found dead in refrigerated truck east of London.
Twelve migrants were found in a refrigerated truck at a highway parking area in northern Belgium, federal police said Wednesday.
The driver, who was transporting fruits and vegetables, called police after he suspected the migrants had crawled into his truck near Turnhout.
Police found 11 Syrian men and one Sudanese man who were unharmed.
Police said the group was handed over to immigration authorities.
The find came after 39 trafficked migrants were found dead in a truck in Britain after crossing from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.
Belgium is cooperating with British authorities into the investigation of a human trafficking ring.
