 Belgian hotels pitch Valentine stays for ′knuffelcontacts′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.02.2021

Europe

Belgian hotels pitch Valentine stays for 'knuffelcontacts'

Escaping from one's own four walls for a night is an enticing prospect — especially during the pandemic. Hotels in Brussels have offered packages for COVID-era cuddle buddies seeking a Valentine's Day change of scenery.

Valentinstag

A night in a luxury hotel is one romantic way to celebrate Valentine's Day

Twenty-three-year-old Daniela and her boyfriend, Irshaad, have been together for a year and a half. They live in Brussels, near the luxury hotel Steigenberger Wiltcher's. Daniela and Irshaad are one of the lucky couples to have managed to book a night there for the Valentine's Day weekend.

"I think it is a really good idea," Daniela said. "Otherwise, we would never had stayed here. It would not have been possible, I guess."

The five-star hotel has offered rooms at a special low price as part of its promotion for "knuffelcontacts" — the Flemish word for cuddle buddies. Half of the days booked out early, said the hotel's manager, Michel Cottray.

Belgians are allowed to come into close unmasked contact with only one person outside of their own households — their designated knuffelcontacts — who could be a close friend, relative or lover.

The Brussels Hotels Association had pitched the idea of getting knuffelcontact couples to overnight. Almost 40 hotels in and around Belgium's capital are taking part in the promotion, offering rooms at one-third of the regular price. The head of the hotel association, Rodolphe van Weyenbergh, sees it as a way of drawing attention to the plight of the hotel industry. "Instead of demonstrating in the streets, hotel operators are inviting guests," he said.

Rodolphe van Weyenbergh

Van Weyenbergh called the promotion a way to raise awareness of hotel sector woes

Though Valentine Day's traditions had not had special significance for hotels in Brussels in the past, Cottray said it became "very big" in 2021. He said that had to do with pandemic restrictions and people's desire  to enjoy quality time in good company.

Alternative winter holiday

At the moment, Belgians are not allowed to travel abroad for holidays. But school vacations are starting on Monday, so the hoteliers have wanted to come up with a solution.


Two men standing near a breakfast table in a hotel room

Knufflecontacts can have special meals brought to their rooms as part of the promotion

"We are, of course, doing it for the Belgians who are not allowed out of the country, and for the Brussels residents who have perhaps walked past our hotel for the past 20 years and always wanted to stay here sometime," Cottray said.

"For the staff, it is, of course, an immense pleasure to see customers again," Cottray said. "It is very motivating for people who have been at home for weeks or months with reduced working hours."

Improved bookings for just a few days won't rescue the whole hotel sector, van Weyenbergh said. But he hopes that the promotion will bring Belgians to hotels and that their stays will make an impression.

Daniela and Irshaad are also happy to have gotten out of their own house for a while. They feel that it is a "nice coincidence" that the hotel promotion is coming right in time for Valentine's Day.

This article has been translated from German.

  • road sign with a frog and a heart on it (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Dornberger)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe macht blind'

    Remember being madly in love, perhaps for the first time? You were "blinded by love," as the German idiom goes. In that state of mind, the object of your affection can do no wrong, and people tend not to notice faults, aggravating traits or problems on the horizon. The above German roadsign warns drivers to watch out for "lovestruck" frogs trying to cross on their way to spawn.

  • Two cartoon dogs eating spaghetti (picture-alliance/dpa)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Liebe geht durch den Magen'

    The German idiom has it that "loves goes through the stomach." In English, it's "The way to a man's (or woman's) heart is through his stomach." Delicious and lovingly prepared meals and confident cooking skills can win affections and maybe even make that special person fall in love with the cook. After all, eating a great meal releases endorphins, the so-called happy hormones.

  • Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Alte Liebe rostet nicht'

    First love, last love: The German idiom translates as, "Old love doesn't rust." It's a very old saying that stems from the Latin "vetus amor non sentit rubiginem" ("Old love does not know rust"). Feelings of love one had do not fade. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipp, by the way, tied the knot in 1947.

  • woman jumps up into the air (BilderBox)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Von Luft und Liebe leben'

    All you need is love? The German phrase "live on air and love" describes the young couple without much of an income for whom air to breathe and love seems to be enough. A similar English idiom is more of a warning: You can't live on love alone, because, "Love doesn't pay the bills."

  • A black swan following a plastic swan-shaped pedal boat (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Wo die Liebe hinfällt ...'

    Beauty, money, power — why do people fall in love? Some couples look like a complete mismatch. The German idiom describing this situation is a bit ominous: where love falls ... A perfect example is the case of a swan named Petra on a lake in the city of Münster who fell in love with a huge swan-shaped plastic pedal boat.

  • person holding his head, cards and poker chips on the table (picture-alliance/Chromorange/A. Gravante)

    German idioms: All you need is love

    'Pech im Spiel, Glück in der Liebe'

    "Lucky at cards, unlucky in love": If you win at cards, you won't have a happy love life — and vice versa, this saying implies. It seems to be an either/or situation. Perhaps people who are madly in love can't concentrate on gambling, so they lose.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


