 Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after Poland crash | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies after Poland crash

Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died in hospital after crashing at the Tour of Poland, his team says. The 22-year-old was named most promising youngster in a warm-up event before this year's Tour de France.

Bjorg Lambrecht (picture-alliance/Augenklick/Roth)

The Lotto Soudal team confirmed on Monday that promising young Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died in hospital in the Polish town of Rybnik following a crash during stage 3 of the Tour of Poland race. He was 22 years of age.

"The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened ... Rest in peace Bjorg," the team tweeted.

The team gave no further details.

The crash occurred around 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the race, according to the news agency Agence France-Presse, which cited Polish news website Onet. 

Lambrecht joined the Lotto-Soudal team in 2018 and re-signed for two more years in June.

He had had a run of good results during one-day classics earlier in the year, and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France.

tj/msh (AFP, AP)

