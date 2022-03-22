Belarusians fight for Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Since the war in Ukraine began, Belarusians have voluntarily enlisted in the Ukrainian army. They’ve even formed their own regiment.
In Ukraine, captured Russian soldiers say their government tricked them. How are they treated as POWs? And what do they think of the war? DW was able to get exclusive access and speak with prisoners in one facility.
A top Ukrainian official says Russia is striking Kharkiv in an attempt to divert troops from the key Donbas region. DW has the latest.
Rebuilding Ukraine will take "generations" and require funding akin to the post-WWII Marshall Plan, according to Germany's Olaf Scholz. Finland says it is ready to defend itself in case of an attack. DW has the latest.
Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version