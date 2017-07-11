Belarusian NGO chief goes missing in Ukraine

The head of a Belarusian non-governmental organization has been reported missing on Monday, after he did not return from his morning run.

Vitaly Shishov heads the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), an organization that helps Belarusians trying to flee persecution. The organization helps them find accommodation, employment, and legal services.

Police authorities said he was reported missing by his partner.

"We will investigate, until there is information about what happened to him. The statement by his partner has been registered. The partner said that he went for a run and did not return, disappeared," the police spokesperson told the Reuters news agency.

Human rights organization Vyasna said his Shishov's friends said he had been followed by "strangers" recently, while jogging.

Olympic sprinter speaks up in Tokyo

Belarus has seen mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko after disputed elections last year. Amid crackdown on dissent, many Belarusians have fled to nearby countries such as Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was recently denied participation in the Tokyo Olympics and threatened with forced repatriation after she criticized her athletics federation on social media. She has been granted a humanitarian visa by Poland.

Lukashenko and his son have been banned from Olympic events for targeting athletes who have openly expressed opposing political views.

tg/nm (AFP, Reuters)