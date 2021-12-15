Belarusian activist calls on EU leaders to investigate Lukashenko

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski to 18 years in prison. Tsikhanouski was arrested last year after he galvanized an unprecedented popular movement against Alexander Lukashenko.
Video blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski wanted to challenge Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko but instead received an 18-year prison sentence. How did the key opposition leader get his start in politics?
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo were announced as the winners to recognize their fight for "freedom, democracy and human rights" in Belarus. The prize was awarded in Aachen on Friday.
Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm — China, Belarus and Myanmar are among the worst culprits when it comes to jailing journalists, according to its latest press freedoms report.
