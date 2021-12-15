 Belarusian activist calls on EU leaders to investigate Lukashenko | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 14.12.2021

DW News

Belarusian activist calls on EU leaders to investigate Lukashenko

More from DW News

Read also

9.6.2021, Prag, Tschechien, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (R) holds a picture of her husband, the opposition figure jailed blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, during her speech at the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 9, 2021. (Photo by ROMAN VONDROUS / various sources / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN VONDROUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus jails Lukashenko opponent Siarhei Tsikhanouski 14.12.2021

A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski to 18 years in prison. Tsikhanouski was arrested last year after he galvanized an unprecedented popular movement against Alexander Lukashenko.

Weißrussischer oppositioneller Blogger Sergej Tichanowskij

Siarhei Tsikhanouski: From blogger to activist to political prisoner 14.12.2021

Video blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski wanted to challenge Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko but instead received an 18-year prison sentence. How did the key opposition leader get his start in politics?

Maria Kolesnikowa (r-l), Vertreterin des Ex-Bankchefs Babariko, dessen Kandidatur von der Wahlkommission verweigert wurde, Swetlana Tichanowskaja, Kandidatin bei der Präsidentenwahl in Belarus, und Veronika Zepkalo, Ehefrau des nicht zugelassenen Kandidaten Zepkalo, stehen bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt zur Unterstützung von Tichanowskaja. (zu dpa Karlspreis 2022 für belarussische Oppositionelle Tichanowskaja) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Charlemagne Prize: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya among three winners from Belarus 17.12.2021

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo were announced as the winners to recognize their fight for "freedom, democracy and human rights" in Belarus. The prize was awarded in Aachen on Friday.

Police arrest Myanmar Now journalist Kay Zon Nwe in Yangon on February 27, 2021, as protesters were taking part in a demonstration against the military coup. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

Fewer journalists murdered, but far more behind bars in 2021 16.12.2021

Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm — China, Belarus and Myanmar are among the worst culprits when it comes to jailing journalists, according to its latest press freedoms report.