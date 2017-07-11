Belarus: Opposition's Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on workers to increase their strikes at factories across the country to try to force new presidential elections.

"I ask you – continue and expand strikes," she said in a video posted on Youtube. "Don't be fooled by intimidation."

Workers are striking as part of nationwide anti-government protests against long-time leader President Alexander Lukashenko.

The protests broke out after controversial presidential elections saw Lukashenko win his sixth term in office with 80% of the vote. His opponents say the vote was rigged and illegitimate.

He is the only person to have held the position since the post was formed in 1994 after the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Workers and protesters want Lukashenko to resign and for new elections to be held. They also want an end to the brutal police violence against protesters.

Tsikhanouskaya, who has fled the country, on Thursday called the strikes a legal and effective method of fighting, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

The strike movement reiterated the need to "stop violence, release political prisoners and hold transparent, free and fair elections," Tsikhanouskaya said.

"Millions have already been donated to support funds," she added.

Where are workers striking?

On Thursday, Tsikhanouskaya addressed employees at potash producer Belaruskali's mines. Workers there began staging unofficial strikes three days ago, while the union began making plans to wind down production completely.

She also mentioned workers striking at the state-run Minsk Tractor Works MTZ, and at nitrogen fertilizer plant Hrodna Nitrogen.

The strikes have spread to state television as well, with staff walking out on Monday.

Lukashenko has said there will be no new presidential election despite the strikes and protests.