Belarus: Trial begins for jailed husband of exiled opposition leader

Six handcuffed accused, including former presidential candidate and popular blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski, were shown via government online video being escorted Thursday into a courtroom cage in Gomel in southeastern Belarus.

The independent Viasna rights group said Tsikhanouski and another opposition figure, Mikola Statkevich, faced up to 15 years in jail on charges of allegedly "manipulating public consciousness" via social media during pro-democracy protests last year.

From her exile in Lithuania, Tsikhanouski's wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus's main opposition leader, described the trial as "personal revenge" of President Alexander Lukashenko, who along with close aides is facing a slew of international sanctions.

Tsikhanouskaya became Lukashenko's main electoral opponent in the election held in August after her husband was detained soon after announcing his presidential bid.

"Everyone understands that this is not a trial," she posted on her Telegram channel, "but personal revenge and reprisals from the one who seized and retains power with the use of violence."

Tsikhanouski faces for charges of "manipulating public consciousness"

Lukashenko was awarded a sixth term, officially with 80% of the vote, last August, but protests alleging regime manipulation of results broke out and a major crackdown ensued.

When activist Statkevich walked into the Gomel courtroom, he shouted "Long live Belarus!" — an opposition slogan during last year's demonstrations.

News outlet "extremist"

At a separate hearing in the capital, Minsk, on Thursday, Belarusian authorities sought to designate the popular independent news outlet Tut.by as "extremist."

The site was blocked in May, with 15 employees detained on charges of tax evasion.

On Tuesday, prosecutors had sought 15-year jail sentences for another leading opposition figure Viktor Babariko, who last year had also tried to contest the presidency until his arrest on fraud charges in June 2020.

Persistent despite sanctions

Backed by key ally and creditor Russia, Lukashenko has so far shrugged off Western pressure, with most opponents either in jail or having fled the country.

Earlier this week, the European Union, United States, Britain and Canada instituted fresh sanctions on Lukashenko's Belarus over the forced landing and arrest of another regime critic.

ipj/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)