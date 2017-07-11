Belarus: Tens of thousands defy threats and march in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people rallied in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Sunday despite warnings of a heavy-handed response by authorities.

Protesters carrying red-and-white flags and chanting slogans against strongman President Alexander Lukashenko gathered as police deployed armored personnel carriers and water cannons.

According to DW correspondents at the scene, heavy vehicles and mobile water cannons have been rolling through Minsk since the early morning. Security forces, some heavily armed, were seen taking up positions and surrounding the centrally located Independence Square.

The Interior Ministry warned: "We turn to the citizens and guests of our country! Do not take part in the non-sanctioned mass events. This is against the law! The police will take necessary actions to prevent such actions being carried out and will not allow violations of public order."

Dozens detained

Earlier, police arrested dozens of protesters, with Viasna rights group releasing a list of 37 protesters it said had been detained.

DW correspondents said most of the protesters congregated on the Victors Avenue and were marching towards the Minsk Hero City Obelisk in Independence Square. Protesters were confined to the avenue, with side streets blocked off by police.

Several nearby subway stations have been closed.

Local media reported widespread problems with mobile internet in Minsk, with one of the largest mobile operators of the country, A1 announcing that restrictions were put in place on the order of "authorized state bodies."

Clashes in Hrodno

Video shared by Tut.by showed protesters in the city of Hrodno hit with what appeared to be tear gas, followed by scuffles with police.

People have been protesting for weeks in Belarus, calling for Lukashenko's resignation. He claims to have won the August 9 elections with an 80% margin after ruling the former Soviet country for 26 years.

Opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who says she is the rightful winner of the election, fled to Lithuania after a massive police crackdown. Thousands of people have been arrested, with accusations of beatings and torture.

Journalists, including foreign media, have been caught up in the crackdown with frequent arbitrary arrests and harassment.

