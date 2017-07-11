 Belarus summons Ukraine attache over alleged airspace violations | News | DW | 05.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Belarus summons Ukraine attache over alleged airspace violations

Ukraine denied accusations that one of its helicopters violated Belarus' airspace after Minsk lodged a formal protest. The latest spat comes as tensions in the region continue to grow.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service line up at the border with Belarus in the Volyn region, Ukraine last month

Tensions have soared in recent months on Belarusian borders

Ukrainian defense attache had been summoned to the country's Ministry of Defense over allegations that a Ukrainian helicopter had entered Belarusian airspace, Belarus said on Sunday.

Belarus lodged a formal protest and alleged that a Ukrainian military helicopter flew one kilometer (0.6 miles) Saturday into Belarusian territory, officials said.

But Ukraine immediately denied this claim, saying that the aircraft never violated Belorussian airspace. Ukraine's border service also said helicopter and drone flights are needed to strengthen protection along the shared 1,084-kilometer (672-mile) border with Belarus.

Watch video 03:56

'Stay united': Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to DW

What is happening on the border between Belarus and Ukraine?

Belarus argues Ukraine presents a security threat due to military drills taking place on the border involving 8,000 troops. Ukraine has been on edge over Moscow piling up troops near its borders. Kyiv fears Russia could make use of Belarusian territory to launch an attack.

Watch video 00:22

Angela Merkel: Belarus lured migrants into the country to destabilize EU

The Washington Post reported US intelligence believes Russia has put in place 175,000 troops with an eye toward invading Ukraine. Russia has denied it has any plans to accelerate the pace of armed conflict in Ukraine.

ar/dj (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU criticized for move to restrict asylum rights at Belarus border

A move by the EU Commission to restrict asylum rights at the bloc's external border with Belarus has come in for sharp criticism. Meanwhile, a controversial border protection law has already come into force in Poland.  

EU, UK, US, Canada issue coordinated sanctions against Belarus regime

The European Union, United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued further sanctions on the regime of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.  

EU makes efforts to strengthen eastern border with Belarus

The European Union as well as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are attempting to stop people crossing the border from Belarus. Aleksander Lukashenko's regime has sought to destabilize Europe's eastern border.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants in Belarus torn between hope and resignation  

Advertisement