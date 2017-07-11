Belarus strike action begins

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko ignored an opposition ultimatum to quit Monday as local media showed factory workers and students protesting as part of an intended general strike.

Lukashenko's refusal to resign over claims his August 9 reelection was rigged followed renewed mass protests Sunday. Police used stun grenades as more than 100,000 people gathered in Minsk and elsewhere. The Interior Ministry said police made 523 arrests across the country.

"The regime has once again showed the Belarusians that violence is the only thing it is capable of,'' said civil rights activist and exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in a statement from neighboring Lithuania.

The latest twist in the standoff was being closely watched Monday by neighboring Russia and Western governments.

Lukashenko scoffed, asking "who will feed the kids?" if workers at state-owned enterprises went on strike.

