Belarus sentences German man to death for 'terrorism'

A court in Minsk ordered the execution of Rico Krieger after he was found guilty of terrorism and mercenary activities, a Belarusian rights group said. Belarus is the last country in Europe to apply the death penalty.

A German man has been sentenced to death in Belarus over alleged crimes including "terrorism" and "mercenary activity", the Viasna human rights group said Friday.

Rico Krieger, aged 30, was convicted by a court in Minsk in a secretive trial at the end of June, the group reported.

What do we know so far?

AFP news agency reported that the conviction was said to be related to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a military unit made up of Belarusian citizens fighting alongside Ukraine against Russia.

The regiment is named after the Belarusian-Polish writer, journalist, lawyer and revolutionary, who was executed in 1864 for leading a revolt against Russia.

Viasna said Krieger was found guilty of six articles of the country's criminal code, including those around mercenary acts, spy agency activity, acts of terrorism, creating an extremist group, deliberately rendering a vehicle or communications device unusable and illegal actions relating to firearms, ammunition and explosives.

Krieger was also accused of organizing "explosions" in Belarus, according to the rights group.

Viasna said Krieger has been in custody since November 2023.

He is employed as a military doctor for the German Red Cross, according to his LinkedIn page. Previously, he worked for the US State Department in Berlin as an armed special security officer.

Belsat, a Warsaw-based media outlet targeting Belarusians, cited the "Motolko.Help" Telegram channel as saying it was unclear whether the verdict has been appealed.

Berlin confirms case, says working with Minsk

Germany's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The case is known to the Foreign Ministry. The Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Minsk are providing consular support to the person concerned and are working hard on his behalf with the Belarusian authorities."

"The death penalty is a cruel and inhumane form of punishment that Germany rejects under all circumstances. We are working worldwide for its abolition and are working hard against its implementation with all those affected," the statement continued.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she was "concerned by news that German citizen Rico Krieger was sentenced to death by Lukashenka’s regime in #Belarus."

"We are collecting more information on his case at the moment. From what we know, he was accused of several so-called 'extremism' related crimes," she added.

Last nation in Europe to use death penalty

Belarus is the only European country where the death penalty is still carried out — exclusively against men.

In the last two years, the country has approved execution as punishment for high treason and "attempted terrorism."

Those convicted are put to death with firearms. The dates of the executions are not published. The dead bodies are not returned to their families. They are also not informed of the burial location.

Belarus is a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The country's economy relies largely on oil and relatively cheap natural gas imports from Russia.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to be stationed in the country to aid Moscow's war in Ukraine.

A contingent of fighters from Russia's private Wagner Group army were also stationed in Belarus.

