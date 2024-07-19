Belarus sentences German man to death for 'terrorism'

A court in Minsk ordered the execution of Rico Krieger after he was found guilty of terrorism and mercenary activities, a Belarusian rights group said. The 30-year-old is reportedly a worker for the German Red Cross.

A German man has been sentenced to death over alleged crimes including "terrorism" and "mercenary activity", the Viasna human rights group said Friday.

Rico Krieger was convicted by a court in Minsk in a secretive trial at the end of June, the group reported.

What do we know so far?

The exact allegations against the 30-year-old were not immediately clear.

Viasna said Krieger was found guilty of six articles of the country's criminal code, including those around mercenary acts, spy agency activity, acts of terrorism, creating an extremist group, deliberately rendering a vehicle or communications device unusable and illegal actions relating to firearms, ammunition and explosives.

Viasna said Krieger is an employee of the German Red Cross.

Belsat, a Warsaw-based media outlet targeting Belarusians, cited the "Motolko.Help" Telegram channel as saying it was unclear whether the verdict has been appealed.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

nm/rm (AFP)

