Belarus security services raid journalists' homes

Belarusian police on Friday carried out a third successive day of raids across the country against journalists and human rights activists.

The raids follow searches by the country's notorious KGB earlier this week of offices of a dozen human rights, news and opposition groups.

The swoops appear to be the latest in what opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko called a new crackdown.

Who are the latest targets?

The broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Friday said security services had searched the home of the head of its Minsk bureau, Valentina Zhdanko.

Other journalists who work for the outlet also reported raids, with at least one of them arrested and taken for questioning.

Meanwhile, three journalists working for the opposition channel Belsat said their homes had been searched, as did an independent journalist based in the western city of Grodno.

UN rights chief slams Minsk

Security officials carried out raids on some 20 human rights, charitable, media and expert institutions. They detained more than 15 people, among them the head of prominent rights group Viasna-96.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said she was "deeply alarmed" by the escalating repression.

"Such a crackdown is completely unacceptable," said Bachelet, accusing Minsk of showing "blatant disregard... for their obligations under international human rights law."

Lukashenko earlier this week vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs."

The authoritarian leader — who has ruled the former Soviet republic since 1994 — sparked mass protests by claiming to have won a sixth presidential term in an election last year.

That drew condemnation from the West, whose leaders say the vote was not free or fair.

Relations between the EU and Belarus have since deteriorated further with Brussels imposing sanctions on Belarus​​​​​​ after it forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land in Minsk in late May

